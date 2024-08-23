Top 10 Washington high school football Class 1A preseason rankings
With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.
Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state.
Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 1A:
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. ROYAL
Four-time defending state champions have lost to one 1A squad since 2018 (Lynden Christian). and return classification's player of the year (QB Lance Allred). Clear team to beat.
2. SETON CATHOLIC
Last season's state semifinal run with such a young group, led by QB Kolten Gesser, gives Cougars the nod as Royal's closest chaser. Dynamic playmakers all over the field.
3. NOOKSACK VALLEY
Last hurrah? Core group has done everything but play for a WIAA title. Entire offensive line but Brady Ackerman graduated, but all-state RB Colton Lentz will still get his yards.
4. LA CENTER
Much like 1A Trico foe Seton Catholic, Wildcats return bulk of squad (16 starters) - but offense could utilize two-quarterback system with Houston Coyle and Wyatt Eiesland.
5. CASHMERE
The 1A SCAC got a whole lot more interesting with the addition of Bulldogs, whose roster firepower rivals Royal. Playmaking QB Rylan Hatmaker has gigantic line to protect him.
6. LAKESIDE OF NINE MILE FALLS
State runner-up to Royal lost 16 starters, but returns winning expectation - and should unleash workhorse RB Brady Nine and exciting WR Jett Winger as its new playmakers.
7. LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Pretty amazing what ex-USC star Hershel Dennis has built in two-plus seasons - with so much more room to grow with 20 starters returning, including dynamic QB Jabez Boyd.
8. MONTESANO
Would be foolish to dismiss 1A EvCo champions, who are loaded with skill-position talent. QB Tyson Perry returns, but expect Felix Romero to impact offense in variety of ways.
9. KING'S
Perennial playoff contender should have one of the better offensive lines in classification, led by LT Simon VanderWell, and that is good news for new workhorse RB Braeden Caulk.
10. CONNELL
Been a while since Eagles were in a top-10 role, but this power-based 'Air Raid" offense should be fun to watch - and difficult to slow down, paced by breakout QB Carson Lloyd.
Others: Lynden Christian, Cascade Christian, Meridian, Zillah, Tenino.