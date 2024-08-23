High School

Top 10 Washington high school football Class 1A preseason rankings

Who is in the best position to challenge powerhouse four-time defending state champion Royal, led by QB Lance Allred?

Todd Milles

La Center is the defending 1A Trico champion, but will have to fend off Seton Catholic and Kalama to repeat in 2024.
La Center is the defending 1A Trico champion, but will have to fend off Seton Catholic and Kalama to repeat in 2024. / Photo courtesy of La Center athletics

With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.

Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state.

Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 1A:

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

Four time defending Class 1A champion Royal opens 2024 preseason football camp Wednesday at David Nielsen Field.
Four time defending Class 1A champion Royal opens 2024 preseason football camp Wednesday at David Nielsen Field. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. ROYAL

Four-time defending state champions have lost to one 1A squad since 2018 (Lynden Christian). and return classification's player of the year (QB Lance Allred). Clear team to beat.

2. SETON CATHOLIC

Last season's state semifinal run with such a young group, led by QB Kolten Gesser, gives Cougars the nod as Royal's closest chaser. Dynamic playmakers all over the field.

3. NOOKSACK VALLEY

Last hurrah? Core group has done everything but play for a WIAA title. Entire offensive line but Brady Ackerman graduated, but all-state RB Colton Lentz will still get his yards.

4. LA CENTER

Much like 1A Trico foe Seton Catholic, Wildcats return bulk of squad (16 starters) - but offense could utilize two-quarterback system with Houston Coyle and Wyatt Eiesland.

5. CASHMERE

The 1A SCAC got a whole lot more interesting with the addition of Bulldogs, whose roster firepower rivals Royal. Playmaking QB Rylan Hatmaker has gigantic line to protect him.

6. LAKESIDE OF NINE MILE FALLS

State runner-up to Royal lost 16 starters, but returns winning expectation - and should unleash workhorse RB Brady Nine and exciting WR Jett Winger as its new playmakers.

7. LIFE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Pretty amazing what ex-USC star Hershel Dennis has built in two-plus seasons - with so much more room to grow with 20 starters returning, including dynamic QB Jabez Boyd.

8. MONTESANO

Would be foolish to dismiss 1A EvCo champions, who are loaded with skill-position talent. QB Tyson Perry returns, but expect Felix Romero to impact offense in variety of ways.

9. KING'S

Perennial playoff contender should have one of the better offensive lines in classification, led by LT Simon VanderWell, and that is good news for new workhorse RB Braeden Caulk.

10. CONNELL

Been a while since Eagles were in a top-10 role, but this power-based 'Air Raid" offense should be fun to watch - and difficult to slow down, paced by breakout QB Carson Lloyd.

Others: Lynden Christian, Cascade Christian, Meridian, Zillah, Tenino.

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington