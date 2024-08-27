Top 10 Washington high school football Class 3A preseason rankings
With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.
Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state.
Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 3A:
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. BELLEVUE
Arguably the most complete roster in all of Washington, Wolverines have front-line talent in both the line and Wing-T skill positions - and depth as well. Heavy favorite to repeat.
2. EASTSIDE CATHOLIC
Transfer QB Isaac Corey gives this hit-or-miss offense an immediate shot in the arm, which should take some pressure off defense that carried much of the load last fall.
3. KENNEWICK
Might have its best collection of linemen on both sides under Randy Affholter, which will set up what he aims to do - control things with RB Alex Roberts and play great defense.
4. O'DEA
Still should be position to control line of scrimmage on both sides, but will be more in mix-and-match mode in offensive backfield, especially Rasaan Thomas-led running back crew..
5. LINCOLN OF TACOMA
If this deep set of wide receivers, led by Kanoa Teplasy, find a rhythm in this offense - blue-chip QB Sione Kaho could be headed for monster season in challenging 3A PSL.
6. ROOSEVELT
Ex-NFL standout Sam Adams takes reins of program with infusion of new talent - on both sides of ball. Straw that stirs drink is QB Dalton Anderson, a top 2025 prospect.
7. MOUNT TAHOMA
Can surprise WIAA quarterfinalists back up their run of success in 2024? Defense should be dynamic at all levels, and QB Mikkah Cordero (shoulder) just got cleared after months off.
8. MONROE
With 33 returning seniors, including 10 on offense - Bearcats are heavy 3A Wesco favorites. Offense will shift to more ground and pound with RB Cart Watson III and experienced line.
9. ENUMCLAW
Physical brand that led Hornets to back-to-back Class 2A semifinal appearances should allow them to be just fine in rejoining 3A ranks - especially with 16 starters returning this fall.
10. EVERGREEN OF VANCOUVER
On paper, this is Christian Swan's most talented squad, especially on the perimeter with D1 prospects everywhere. Is this the year the Plainsmen put it all together?
Others: Lakes, Ridgeline, Stanwood, Mount Spokane, Seattle Prep, Ferndale.