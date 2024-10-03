Top 24 for 2024: Must-know running backs in Washington high school football
As the 2024 Washington high school football season continues, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see running back backs throughout all classifications.
Criteria:
* Two-way or hybrid players only eligible at one position.
* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.
* College recruiting has some impact as well.
* Players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury were not considered (someone like Nehemiah Washington. of Decatur).
After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of standouts:
---
CLASS 4A RUNNING BACKS
Kyson Douglas, Puyallup, sr. An ex-wide receiver, he brings along that same technical footwork out of the backfield as a do-everything leader for the Vikings.
Steele Isaacs, Sumner, sr.: Spartans are known for their durable, high-volume interior runners - and Isaacs fits the bill. On pace for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
Indiana Jones, Kennedy Catholic, sr.: An accomplished lacrosse player, 4A NPSL MVP is a do-it-all fullback who blocks, runs for tough and easy yards and catches passes.
Antoine Lee, Kentwood, sr.: Been talked about since he took the starting job as a ninth grader and ran away with it. Explosive back with low center of gravity - and nimble feet.
Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens, sr.: Big back with fantastic balance and smooth running style, he is also a terrific pass catcher. All-state caliber weapon for Viks.
Keegan Mallon, Mead, sr.: Arguably top back in Greater Spokane League, he combines interior-running toughness with elite vision to pile up yards - and wear down defenses.
Joshua Menold, Skyline, sr.: Physical bruiser with the underrated burst just wore 4A KingCo defenses out (1,570 yards) last fall - and is doing same thing again in 2024.
Wyatt Mickelberry, Bothell, sr.: Not sure the last time the Cougars had this big-play combination of speed and strength in the backfield, but he is a scary proposition for any defense.
---
CLASS 3A RUNNING BACKS
Canyon Bumgarner, Stanwood, sr.: While his older brother (Ryder) was more about power, Canyon is a smoother playmaker with better burst in Spartans' Wing-T attack.
Jeremiah Burroughs, Eastside Catholic, sr.: Has all the moves and mannerisms of a top-notch back - hip-swivel wiggle, balance, burst and the vision to go the distance.
Talan Bungard, Ferndale, sr.: How would you like a contact-seeking back this big (6-2, 220) coming at you time and time again? Wing-T gives him plenty of opportunities, too.
Max Jones, Bellevue, sr.: Bryce Smith and Ryken Moon are bigger D1 ball-carrying names, but this fullback gets the inside-hammer carries and guaranteed 1,000 yards.
Alex Roberts, Kennewick, sr.: With his vision and sub-11-second 100 speed, if you give him an open lane, you might as well wave this 4A/3A Mid-Columbia first teamer goodbye.
Zevion Watkins, Rainier Beach, jr.: Plays all over the field for the Vikings, and even though he isn't big (5-10, 160), he packs a mean punch as one of 3A Metro's top playmakers.
---
CLASS 2A RUNNING BACKS
Elijah Andersen,Woodland, sr.: Reigning 2A GSHL player of the year, his versatility allows him to do big-play damage from a bunch of positions - especially tailback.
Brock Beaner, Anacortes, sr.: What can't the Class 2A state MVP do. He can run defenders over in power formations. He can run by you. And Montana commit catches it, too.
Joseph Davis, Marysville-Pilchuck, sr.: All-3A Wesco tailback is a patient runner - until he sees daylights, and he has the speed and the wiggle to amass big yardage.
Carter Dungy, North Kitsap, sr.: Becomes centerpiece of Vikings' offense in 2024, and it's easy to see why with his combination of vision and running violence.
Marcus Nixon, Squalicum, sr.: Back at more of his natural position as a senior (played quarterback in 2023), once this long-strider finds daylight to run, he is off to the races.
---
CLASS 1A RUNNING BACKS
Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley, sr.: When Montana commit leaves, he will be taking many Whatcom County rushing records with him. Arguably best small-school back in state.
Jacob Williams, Seton Catholic, sr.: Could leave program as career 4,000-yard rusher - and as one one of most productive backs ever in Clark County. Big man runs really fast.
---
CLASS 'B' RUNNING BACKS
Brody Boness, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, sr.: Part of the Broncos' two-headed attack the past couple of season, he is now a single workhorse - and regular 200-yard-per-game rusher.
Peter Eggleston, Asotin, sr.: A big admirer of ex-Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, this school record-setter uses that same level of effort to finish off opponents.
Rodrigo Rodriguez, Onalaska, sr.: If healthy, just mark him down for 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns as the run-oriented Loggers' durable all-state performer.
---