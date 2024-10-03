High School

Top 24 for 2024: Must-know running backs in Washington high school football

Group led by D1 prospect Jayshon Limar, of Lake Stevens, and one of the most productive small-school backs in state history - Nooksack Valley's Colton Lentz

Todd Milles

Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023.
Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

As the 2024 Washington high school football season continues, SBLive WA is zeroing in on the state's must-see running back backs throughout all classifications.

Criteria:

* Two-way or hybrid players only eligible at one position.

* Overall body of work - team and individual success - was the biggest factor.

* College recruiting has some impact as well.

* Players expected to miss much, if not, all of 2024 with a serious injury were not considered (someone like Nehemiah Washington. of Decatur).

After conversations with coaches and other media, SBLive has compiled the following list of standouts:

---

After moving over from his receiver position in 2023, Puyallup's Kyson Douglas has remained one of the best running backs in
After moving over from his receiver position in 2023, Puyallup's Kyson Douglas has remained one of the best running backs in the 4A SPSL. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 4A RUNNING BACKS

Kyson Douglas, Puyallup, sr. An ex-wide receiver, he brings along that same technical footwork out of the backfield as a do-everything leader for the Vikings.

Steele Isaacs, Sumner, sr.: Spartans are known for their durable, high-volume interior runners - and Isaacs fits the bill. On pace for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Indiana Jones, Kennedy Catholic, sr.: An accomplished lacrosse player, 4A NPSL MVP is a do-it-all fullback who blocks, runs for tough and easy yards and catches passes.

Antoine Lee, Kentwood, sr.: Been talked about since he took the starting job as a ninth grader and ran away with it. Explosive back with low center of gravity - and nimble feet.

Jayshon Limar, Lake Stevens, sr.: Big back with fantastic balance and smooth running style, he is also a terrific pass catcher. All-state caliber weapon for Viks.

Keegan Mallon, Mead, sr.: Arguably top back in Greater Spokane League, he combines interior-running toughness with elite vision to pile up yards - and wear down defenses.

Joshua Menold, Skyline, sr.: Physical bruiser with the underrated burst just wore 4A KingCo defenses out (1,570 yards) last fall - and is doing same thing again in 2024.

Wyatt Mickelberry, Bothell, sr.: Not sure the last time the Cougars had this big-play combination of speed and strength in the backfield, but he is a scary proposition for any defense.

---

Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024.
Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024. / Photo by Vince Miller

CLASS 3A RUNNING BACKS

Canyon Bumgarner, Stanwood, sr.: While his older brother (Ryder) was more about power, Canyon is a smoother playmaker with better burst in Spartans' Wing-T attack.

Jeremiah Burroughs, Eastside Catholic, sr.: Has all the moves and mannerisms of a top-notch back - hip-swivel wiggle, balance, burst and the vision to go the distance.

Talan Bungard, Ferndale, sr.: How would you like a contact-seeking back this big (6-2, 220) coming at you time and time again? Wing-T gives him plenty of opportunities, too.

Max Jones, Bellevue, sr.: Bryce Smith and Ryken Moon are bigger D1 ball-carrying names, but this fullback gets the inside-hammer carries and guaranteed 1,000 yards.

Alex Roberts, Kennewick, sr.: With his vision and sub-11-second 100 speed, if you give him an open lane, you might as well wave this 4A/3A Mid-Columbia first teamer goodbye.

Zevion Watkins, Rainier Beach, jr.: Plays all over the field for the Vikings, and even though he isn't big (5-10, 160), he packs a mean punch as one of 3A Metro's top playmakers.

---

Marcus Nixon had played just about everywhere in the Squalicum offense, including quarterback.
Marcus Nixon had played just about everywhere in the Squalicum offense, including quarterback. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2A RUNNING BACKS

Elijah Andersen,Woodland, sr.: Reigning 2A GSHL player of the year, his versatility allows him to do big-play damage from a bunch of positions - especially tailback.

Brock Beaner, Anacortes, sr.: What can't the Class 2A state MVP do. He can run defenders over in power formations. He can run by you. And Montana commit catches it, too.

Joseph Davis, Marysville-Pilchuck, sr.: All-3A Wesco tailback is a patient runner - until he sees daylights, and he has the speed and the wiggle to amass big yardage.

Carter Dungy, North Kitsap, sr.: Becomes centerpiece of Vikings' offense in 2024, and it's easy to see why with his combination of vision and running violence.

Marcus Nixon, Squalicum, sr.: Back at more of his natural position as a senior (played quarterback in 2023), once this long-strider finds daylight to run, he is off to the races.

---

Nooksack Valley's Colton Lentz is closing in on a few rushing records heading into 2024.
Nooksack Valley's Colton Lentz is closing in on a few rushing records heading into 2024. / Photo by Hailey Palmer

CLASS 1A RUNNING BACKS

Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley, sr.: When Montana commit leaves, he will be taking many Whatcom County rushing records with him. Arguably best small-school back in state.

Jacob Williams, Seton Catholic, sr.: Could leave program as career 4,000-yard rusher - and as one one of most productive backs ever in Clark County. Big man runs really fast.

---

Running back Rodrigo Rodriguez was a 2,000-yard rusher for Onalaska in 2023, and should match that again this fall.
Running back Rodrigo Rodriguez was a 2,000-yard rusher for Onalaska in 2023, and should match that again this fall. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 'B' RUNNING BACKS

Brody Boness, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, sr.: Part of the Broncos' two-headed attack the past couple of season, he is now a single workhorse - and regular 200-yard-per-game rusher.

Peter Eggleston, Asotin, sr.: A big admirer of ex-Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, this school record-setter uses that same level of effort to finish off opponents.

Rodrigo Rodriguez, Onalaska, sr.: If healthy, just mark him down for 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns as the run-oriented Loggers' durable all-state performer.

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

