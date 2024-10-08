Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/08/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 6. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. BELLEVUE 4-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bothell, 35-3
Next: Friday vs. Skyline
Skinny: Defense bent on long drives last week, but did not break giving up touchdowns.
---
2. CAMAS 5-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 38-21
Next: Friday at Monroe
Skinny: Got going later after first quarter in Idaho - and still finished with 517 yards of offense.
---
3. SUMNER 4-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Puyallup, 17-14
Next: Friday vs. Rogers of Puyallup
Skinny: After emotionally-flat outing against fired-up 4A SPSL rival, Spartans will rev up again.
---
4. ANACORTES 5-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Squalicum, 49-7
Next: Friday at Archbishop Murphy
Skinny: Quick strikes, drawn-out marches - Seahawks (530 yards) an offensive buzzsaw.
---
5. KENNEWICK 5-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Richland, 14-13
Next: Next: Thursday vs. Walla Walla
Skinny: Just has a way of taking air out of opposing giddy-up pass offenses with run game, defense.
---
6. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 5-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Auburn, 62-24
Next: Friday at Auburn Riverside
Skinny: Running lanes were so wide last week, even QB Devon Forehand (71-yard TD run) feasted.
---
7. O'DEA 5-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 56-17
Next: Friday at Garfield
Skinny: This will always be a rushing offense first (353 yards), but pass game enough of a threat.
---
8. GONZAGA PREP 5-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Lewis & Clark, 34-14
Next: Friday vs. Shadle Park
Skinny: Bullpups doing a masterful job attacking perimeter on offense - with option runs and pass.
---
9. LAKE STEVENS 3-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Glacier Peak, 31-10
Next: Friday vs. Jackson
Skinny: Passing game now finding groove as QB Kolton Matson completes first 15 passes.
---
10. ARLINGTON 5-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Cascade of Everett, 55-7
Next: Friday at Stanwood
Skinny: Overshadowed by high-octane pass game, RB Caleb Reed (15 TD runs) having great 2024.
---
11. TUMWATER 5-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Union, 56-10
Next: Friday vs. Black Hills
Skinny: Goes 3-for-3 against 4A teams as offense rolls up 490 yards, defense gets three fumbles.
---
12. ROOSEVELT 4-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Garfield, 49-3
Next: Friday vs. Eastside Catholic
Skinny: Roughriders (435 yards last week) now in 3A Metro heavy-hitter spotlight, starting this week.
---
13, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 4-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Ballard, 41-7
Next: Friday at Roosevelt
Skinny: Coming off shutout, first-team defense will receive much different challenge at Memorial.
---
14. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 3-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Yelm, 57-36
Next: Thursday vs. Bethel
Skinny: Fair to say QB A.J. Tuivaiave (425 yards, seven TDs) no longer looks like a ninth grader.
---
15. MONROE 5-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Mountlake Terrace, 48-7
Next: Friday vs. Camas
Skinny: To knock off 4A No. 1 Camas, QB Logan Mason (195 yards, five TDs) will have to press repeat.
---
16. RICHLAND 4-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Kennewick, 14-13
Next: Saturday at Skyview
Skinny: Had more yards (313-271), forced more turnovers (4-0) than Lions. Easily could be 5-0.
---
17. EASTLAKE 3-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Skyline, 29-12
Next: Friday at Mount Si
Skinny: Big RB Colby Johnson's 50-yard run jump-started Wolves to comeback 'Plateau' win.
---
18. LYNDEN 4-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Sehome, 31-30
Next: Friday at Squalicum
Skinny: Lions know how to pull out late victories, but is it good for Blake VanDalen's health?
---
19. YELM 4-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Graham-Kapowsin, 57-36
Next: Friday vs. Bonney Lake
Skinny: Back-end issues on defense haven't gone away. Can big-play bug be fixed?
---
20. CHIAWANA 4-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Southridge, 50-7
Next: Friday at Pasco
Skinny: Since loss at Idaho power Rocky Mountain, Riverhawks have outscored opponents, 219-7.
---
21. LAKES 5-0 (3A)
Last result Defeated River Ridge, 48-0
Next: Friday at Peninsula
Skinny: Has started 5-0 or 4-1 in each of past five full seasons. Lancers needs stronger October now.
---
22. MEAD 5-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Ferris, 49-13
Next: Thursday vs. Ridgeline
Skinny: Big-and-stout Panthers on collision course with Gonzaga Prep (Week 8) for all the marbles.
---
23. CURTIS 4-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated South Kitsap, 32-14
Next: Friday at Emerald Ridge
Skinny: Why anybody on the planet kick to WR Parker Mady (punt-return TD) is beyond logic.
---
24. OLYMPIA 5-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bonney Lake, 28-7
Next: Friday at Spanaway Lake
Skinny: As long as underrated dual-threat QB Cameron Downing is healthy, Bears have a chance.
---
25. GLACIER PEAK 4-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Lake Stevens, 31-10
Next: Friday at Cascade of Everett
Skinny: Really hurt by misfiring on early scoring chances, especially inside Viks' 10-yard line.
---