Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/08/2024)

Another 3A Metro blockbuster this week with No. 12 Roosevelt hosting No. 13 Eastside Catholic in downtown Seattle

Eastside Catholic still has one of the best defenses in the state in 2024.
Eastside Catholic still has one of the best defenses in the state in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 6. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

---

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. BELLEVUE 4-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bothell, 35-3

Next: Friday vs. Skyline

Skinny: Defense bent on long drives last week, but did not break giving up touchdowns.

---

2. CAMAS 5-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), 38-21

Next: Friday at Monroe

Skinny: Got going later after first quarter in Idaho - and still finished with 517 yards of offense.

---

3. SUMNER 4-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Puyallup, 17-14

Next: Friday vs. Rogers of Puyallup

Skinny: After emotionally-flat outing against fired-up 4A SPSL rival, Spartans will rev up again.

---

4. ANACORTES 5-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Squalicum, 49-7

Next: Friday at Archbishop Murphy

Skinny: Quick strikes, drawn-out marches - Seahawks (530 yards) an offensive buzzsaw.

---

5. KENNEWICK 5-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Richland, 14-13

NextNext: Thursday vs. Walla Walla

Skinny: Just has a way of taking air out of opposing giddy-up pass offenses with run game, defense.

---

6. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 5-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Auburn, 62-24

Next: Friday at Auburn Riverside

Skinny: Running lanes were so wide last week, even QB Devon Forehand (71-yard TD run) feasted.

---

7. O'DEA 5-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bishop Blanchet, 56-17

Next: Friday at Garfield

Skinny: This will always be a rushing offense first (353 yards), but pass game enough of a threat.

---

8. GONZAGA PREP 5-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Lewis & Clark, 34-14

Next: Friday vs. Shadle Park

Skinny: Bullpups doing a masterful job attacking perimeter on offense - with option runs and pass.

---

9. LAKE STEVENS 3-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Glacier Peak, 31-10

Next: Friday vs. Jackson

Skinny: Passing game now finding groove as QB Kolton Matson completes first 15 passes.

---

10. ARLINGTON 5-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Cascade of Everett, 55-7

Next: Friday at Stanwood

Skinny: Overshadowed by high-octane pass game, RB Caleb Reed (15 TD runs) having great 2024.

---

11. TUMWATER 5-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Union, 56-10

Next: Friday vs. Black Hills

Skinny: Goes 3-for-3 against 4A teams as offense rolls up 490 yards, defense gets three fumbles.

---

12. ROOSEVELT 4-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Garfield, 49-3

Next: Friday vs. Eastside Catholic

Skinny: Roughriders (435 yards last week) now in 3A Metro heavy-hitter spotlight, starting this week.

---

13EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 4-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Ballard, 41-7

Next: Friday at Roosevelt

Skinny: Coming off shutout, first-team defense will receive much different challenge at Memorial.

---

14. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 3-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Yelm, 57-36

Next: Thursday vs. Bethel

Skinny: Fair to say QB A.J. Tuivaiave (425 yards, seven TDs) no longer looks like a ninth grader.

---

15. MONROE 5-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Mountlake Terrace, 48-7

Next: Friday vs. Camas

Skinny: To knock off 4A No. 1 Camas, QB Logan Mason (195 yards, five TDs) will have to press repeat.

---

16. RICHLAND 4-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Kennewick, 14-13

Next: Saturday at Skyview

Skinny: Had more yards (313-271), forced more turnovers (4-0) than Lions. Easily could be 5-0.

---

17. EASTLAKE 3-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Skyline, 29-12

Next: Friday at Mount Si

Skinny: Big RB Colby Johnson's 50-yard run jump-started Wolves to comeback 'Plateau' win.

---

18. LYNDEN 4-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Sehome, 31-30

Next: Friday at Squalicum

Skinny: Lions know how to pull out late victories, but is it good for Blake VanDalen's health?

---

19. YELM 4-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Graham-Kapowsin, 57-36

Next: Friday vs. Bonney Lake

Skinny: Back-end issues on defense haven't gone away. Can big-play bug be fixed?

---

20. CHIAWANA 4-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Southridge, 50-7

Next: Friday at Pasco

Skinny: Since loss at Idaho power Rocky Mountain, Riverhawks have outscored opponents, 219-7.

---

21. LAKES 5-0 (3A)

Last result Defeated River Ridge, 48-0

Next: Friday at Peninsula

Skinny: Has started 5-0 or 4-1 in each of past five full seasons. Lancers needs stronger October now.

---

22. MEAD 5-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Ferris, 49-13

Next: Thursday vs. Ridgeline

Skinny: Big-and-stout Panthers on collision course with Gonzaga Prep (Week 8) for all the marbles.

---

23. CURTIS 4-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated South Kitsap, 32-14

Next: Friday at Emerald Ridge

Skinny: Why anybody on the planet kick to WR Parker Mady (punt-return TD) is beyond logic.

---

24. OLYMPIA 5-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bonney Lake, 28-7

Next: Friday at Spanaway Lake

Skinny: As long as underrated dual-threat QB Cameron Downing is healthy, Bears have a chance.

---

25. GLACIER PEAK 4-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Lake Stevens, 31-10

Next: Friday at Cascade of Everett

Skinny: Really hurt by misfiring on early scoring chances, especially inside Viks' 10-yard line.

---

