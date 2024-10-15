Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 7. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
* PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25
---
1. BELLEVUE 5-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Skyline, 53-18
Next: Friday at Eastlake
Skinny: Looking more and more like Wolverines will run table against 4A KingCo opponents. This week might be best test.
---
2. CAMAS 6-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Monroe, 49-14
Next: Friday vs. Battle Ground
Skinny: Gets end-zone interception by defense to start last week, then Jake Davidson's long score to Nikko Speer. Engine at full throttle.
---
3. SUMNER 5-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Rogers of Puyallup, 56-8
Next: Friday at Curtis
Skinny: Dillon Titialli, Israel Nabors get rushing offense going with RB Steele Isaacs sideline (hip) as team rolls up 542 yards in win.
---
4. KENNEWICK 6-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Walla Walla, 48-7
Next: Next: Friday at Chiawana
Skinny: It was a QB Dom Driver game (three TD passes, rushing score in first half) as Lions cruise into Chiawana showdown.
---
5. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 6-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Auburn Riverside, 59-7
Next: Saturday vs. Stadium
Skinny: Third consecutive game with 50 or more points, RB Indiana Jones (five total TD) continues to show complete-player skill set.
---
6. O'DEA 6-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Garfield, 42-8
Next: Friday vs. Ballard
Skinny: For team known for ability to grind out wins, DB Sage Salopek's big-play ability (43-yard punt return TD) is nice flashing contrast.
---
7. GONZAGA PREP 6-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Shadle Park, 28-0
Next: Friday at Central Valley
Skinny: Offense continues to show commitment to uncorking pass game as QB Sam Kincaid finds WR Isaiah Docken for two scores.
---
8. LAKE STEVENS 4-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Jackson, 56-6
Next: Friday vs. Ferndale
Skinny: Add four more touchdown runs to RB Jayshon Limar's total (13) as senior is putting together his best season.
---
9. ARLINGTON 6-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Stanwood, 33-7
Next: Friday at Glacier Peak
Skinny: The big goal is winning a Class 4A championship, but keeping the rivalry trophy - "Stilly Cup" - is nice midseason perk.
---
10. TUMWATER 6-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Black Hills, 62-0
Next: Friday at Aberdeen
Skinny: One-sided rivarly win saw seven different ball carriers score a rushing touchdown as Thunderbirds move to No. 1 in Class 2A.
---
11, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 5-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Roosevelt, 27-26
Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep
Skinny: Crusaders' depth was depleted. Through 31/2 quarters, they looked deflated. And suddenly, they came to life to snatch away a win.
---
12. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 4-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bethel, 26-24
Next: Friday at Olympia
Skinny: More up and down last week than in Week 5, but when in doubt, let talented QB A.J. Tuivaiave sit back and go to work as passer.
---
13. ROOSEVELT 4-2 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Eastside Catholic, 27-26
Next: Friday at Rainier Beach
Skinny: So talented, and yet at critical times Friday, so volatile, Roughriders' late self-destruction a one-off or cause for concern?
---
14. EASTLAKE 4-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 28-7
Next: Friday vs. Bellevue
Skinny: Johnson & Johnson manufactures mouthwash and shampoo - and is a rich run-game product (Myles, Colby) with Wolves.
---
15. YELM 5-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bonney Lake, 44-7
Next: Friday at Bethel
Skinny: After blowout loss to Graham-Kapowsin, coach Jason Ronquillo said he was depressed and couldn't sleep. Slept like a baby after Friday.
---
16. CHIAWANA 5-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Pasco, 60-7
Next: Friday vs. Kennewick
Skinny: Defense has given up just two touchdowns over past five games. And RB/DB Braxton Feldmann has been pure fire in all three phases.
---
17. LAKES 6-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 21-15
Next: Friday vs. Timberline
Skinny: Wasn't pretty - four red-zone turnovers and giving up a safety - but backup QB Exavier McChristian and Lancers recover for win.
---
18. MEAD 6-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Ridgeline, 62-26
Next: Friday at Cheney
Skinny: Most common remark about Panthers - they look big and nasty getting off the bus. Bad news is they play like it, too.
---
19. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 6-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Anacortes, 34-28
Next: Friday at Lynden
Skinny: Reducing Seahawks to mere mortals, even if just for one night, is not only win for Wildcats - but entire classification.
---
20. ANACORTES 5-1 (2A)
Last result: Lost to Archbishop Murphy, 34-28
Next: Friday at Lakewood
Skinny: Just an off night. It happens. Bet the Seahawks, led by the Beaner boys, don't have another letdown the rest of the way.
---
21. GLACIER PEAK 5-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Cascade of Everett, 42-7
Next: Friday vs. Arlington
Skinny: Loss to Lake Stevens two weeks ago puts them in a must-win, must-slow-them-down situation with Eagles in 4A Wesco.
---
22. LYNDEN 5-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Squalicum, 36-30 (OT)
Next: Friday vs. Archbishop Murphy
Skinny: How do the Lions do it? This week, they drive in final minute for game-tying field goal, then ride QB Brant Heppner in overtime.
---
23. MONROE 5-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Camas, 49-14
Next: Friday at Shorecrest
Skinny: Never adjusted to Class 4A No. 1 Camas' firepower and offensive tempo. This is a senior group. It will be fine moving forward.
---
24. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 4-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Silas, 54-0
Next: Friday vs. Bellarmine Prep
Skinny: A win over the Lions, and Abes will be cruising for league championship crossover date with another ranked squad - Lakes.
---
25. DECATUR 6-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Auburn Mountainview, 49-0
Next: Thursday at Kentlake
Skinny: One of best stories in Washington this fall. Even without RB Nehemiah Washington, Gators are on their way to first league title ever.
---