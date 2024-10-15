High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/15/2024)

Newcomers to the party in Week 7 are 2A Archbishop Murphy (No. 19) and 3A Decatur (No. 25)

Todd Milles

Zaire Griffin is a speedy big-play weapon at running back for Roosevelt.
Zaire Griffin is a speedy big-play weapon at running back for Roosevelt. / Photo by Todd Milles

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 7. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

1. BELLEVUE 5-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Skyline, 53-18

Next: Friday at Eastlake

Skinny: Looking more and more like Wolverines will run table against 4A KingCo opponents. This week might be best test.

2. CAMAS 6-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Monroe, 49-14

Next: Friday vs. Battle Ground

Skinny: Gets end-zone interception by defense to start last week, then Jake Davidson's long score to Nikko Speer. Engine at full throttle.

3. SUMNER 5-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Rogers of Puyallup, 56-8

Next: Friday at Curtis

Skinny: Dillon Titialli, Israel Nabors get rushing offense going with RB Steele Isaacs sideline (hip) as team rolls up 542 yards in win.

4. KENNEWICK 6-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Walla Walla, 48-7

NextNext: Friday at Chiawana

Skinny: It was a QB Dom Driver game (three TD passes, rushing score in first half) as Lions cruise into Chiawana showdown.

5. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 6-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Auburn Riverside, 59-7

Next: Saturday vs. Stadium

Skinny: Third consecutive game with 50 or more points, RB Indiana Jones (five total TD) continues to show complete-player skill set.

6. O'DEA 6-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Garfield, 42-8

Next: Friday vs. Ballard

Skinny: For team known for ability to grind out wins, DB Sage Salopek's big-play ability (43-yard punt return TD) is nice flashing contrast.

7. GONZAGA PREP 6-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Shadle Park, 28-0

Next: Friday at Central Valley

Skinny: Offense continues to show commitment to uncorking pass game as QB Sam Kincaid finds WR Isaiah Docken for two scores.

8. LAKE STEVENS 4-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Jackson, 56-6

Next: Friday vs. Ferndale

Skinny: Add four more touchdown runs to RB Jayshon Limar's total (13) as senior is putting together his best season.

9. ARLINGTON 6-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Stanwood, 33-7

Next: Friday at Glacier Peak

Skinny: The big goal is winning a Class 4A championship, but keeping the rivalry trophy - "Stilly Cup" - is nice midseason perk.

10. TUMWATER 6-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Black Hills, 62-0

Next: Friday at Aberdeen

Skinny: One-sided rivarly win saw seven different ball carriers score a rushing touchdown as Thunderbirds move to No. 1 in Class 2A.

11EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 5-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Roosevelt, 27-26

Next: Friday vs. Seattle Prep

Skinny: Crusaders' depth was depleted. Through 31/2 quarters, they looked deflated. And suddenly, they came to life to snatch away a win.

12. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 4-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bethel, 26-24

Next: Friday at Olympia

Skinny: More up and down last week than in Week 5, but when in doubt, let talented QB A.J. Tuivaiave sit back and go to work as passer.

13. ROOSEVELT 4-2 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Eastside Catholic, 27-26

Next: Friday at Rainier Beach

Skinny: So talented, and yet at critical times Friday, so volatile, Roughriders' late self-destruction a one-off or cause for concern?

14. EASTLAKE 4-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Mount Si, 28-7

Next: Friday vs. Bellevue

Skinny: Johnson & Johnson manufactures mouthwash and shampoo - and is a rich run-game product (Myles, Colby) with Wolves.

15. YELM 5-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bonney Lake, 44-7

Next: Friday at Bethel

Skinny: After blowout loss to Graham-Kapowsin, coach Jason Ronquillo said he was depressed and couldn't sleep. Slept like a baby after Friday.

16. CHIAWANA 5-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Pasco, 60-7

Next: Friday vs. Kennewick

Skinny: Defense has given up just two touchdowns over past five games. And RB/DB Braxton Feldmann has been pure fire in all three phases.

17. LAKES 6-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Peninsula, 21-15

Next: Friday vs. Timberline

Skinny: Wasn't pretty - four red-zone turnovers and giving up a safety - but backup QB Exavier McChristian and Lancers recover for win.

18. MEAD 6-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Ridgeline, 62-26

Next: Friday at Cheney

Skinny: Most common remark about Panthers - they look big and nasty getting off the bus. Bad news is they play like it, too.

19. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 6-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Anacortes, 34-28

Next: Friday at Lynden

Skinny: Reducing Seahawks to mere mortals, even if just for one night, is not only win for Wildcats - but entire classification.

20. ANACORTES 5-1 (2A)

Last result: Lost to Archbishop Murphy, 34-28

Next: Friday at Lakewood

Skinny: Just an off night. It happens. Bet the Seahawks, led by the Beaner boys, don't have another letdown the rest of the way.

21. GLACIER PEAK 5-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Cascade of Everett, 42-7

Next: Friday vs. Arlington

Skinny: Loss to Lake Stevens two weeks ago puts them in a must-win, must-slow-them-down situation with Eagles in 4A Wesco.

22. LYNDEN 5-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Squalicum, 36-30 (OT)

Next: Friday vs. Archbishop Murphy

Skinny: How do the Lions do it? This week, they drive in final minute for game-tying field goal, then ride QB Brant Heppner in overtime.

23. MONROE 5-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Camas, 49-14

Next: Friday at Shorecrest

Skinny: Never adjusted to Class 4A No. 1 Camas' firepower and offensive tempo. This is a senior group. It will be fine moving forward.

24. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 4-2 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Silas, 54-0

Next: Friday vs. Bellarmine Prep

Skinny: A win over the Lions, and Abes will be cruising for league championship crossover date with another ranked squad - Lakes.

25. DECATUR 6-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Auburn Mountainview, 49-0

Next: Thursday at Kentlake

Skinny: One of best stories in Washington this fall. Even without RB Nehemiah Washington, Gators are on their way to first league title ever.

