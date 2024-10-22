High School

Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/22/2024)

After convincing Mid-Columbia Conference win over Kennewick, Chiawana moves up four spots to No. 12 in all-classification slate

Todd Milles

Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023.
Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 8. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.

PRESEASON SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL POWER 25

---

SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25

1. BELLEVUE 6-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Eastlake, 42-27

Next: Friday vs. Woodinville

Skinny: Certainly jolted by Eastlake scare, but once Wolverines found groove, they sped to another KingCo triumph.

---

2. CAMAS 7-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Battle Ground, 63-7

Next: Friday vs. Union

Skinny: Took just one minute for Papermakers to score last week - and QB Jake Davidson (266 yards, four TDs) and crew just kept at it.

---

3. SUMNER 6-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Curtis, 14-12

Next: Friday vs. Emerald Ridge

Skinny: Hasn't looked pretty at times, especially last week (four turnovers). But QB Nate Donavan and offense did just enough.

---

4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 7-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Stadium, 42-20

Next: Saturday vs. Kentridge

Skinny: A more consistent two-way performer than RB Indiana Jones? Four more touchdowns (and nine tackles) last week.

---

5. O'DEA 7-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Ballard, 54-6

Next: Friday at Roosevelt

Skinny: It was an Owen Brustkern first quarter (13-yard TD run, 35-yard INT return for score) as Irish cruise past Beavers

---

6. GONZAGA PREP 7-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Central Valley, 23-21

Next: Friday at Mead

Skinny: Prides itself in being a physical, grinding rushing attack to wear down defenses. But this is biggest test upcoming.

---

7. LAKE STEVENS 5-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Ferndale, 63-6

Next: Saturday at Kamiak

Skinny: After some early-season misfires, QB Kolton Matson (1,658 yards, 16 TDs) and passing offense have picked up pace.

---

8. TUMWATER 7-0 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Aberdeen, 55-0

Next: Friday at W.F. West

Skinny: All that likely stands in way of Thunderbirds clinching No. 1 state seed in Class 2A is this EvCo rival in hyped-up game.

---

9EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 6-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 35-14

Next: Friday vs. Rainier Beach

Skinny: What's been critical in extracting offensive juice n is living with QB Isaac Corey's off-script plays, good and bad.

---

10. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 5-2 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Olympia, 34-0

Next: Friday vs. Spanaway Lake

Skinny: Easily team's best defensive performance as Eagles appear locked in on 4A SPSL crossover championship date with Sumner.

---

11. ROOSEVELT 5-2 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Rainier Beach, 42-7

Next: Friday vs. O'Dea

Skinny: Will be so much hard hitting going on Friday at Memorial Stadium, intense quakes might register on Richter scale.

---

12. CHIAWANA 6-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Kennewick, 24-6

Next: Friday at Richland

Skinny: Riverhawks playing such complete football right now, maybe they'd like to return to Boise for rematch with Rocky Mountain.

--

13. ANACORTES 6-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Lakewood, 43-0

Next: Friday vs. Burlington-Edison

Skinny: Team looked refocused and charged up after Archbishop Murphy loss. Still favorite to repeat in Class 2A in December.

---

14. EASTLAKE 4-3 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Bellevue, 42-27

Next: Saturday at Bothell

Skinny: For all of its season-long iterations, this is a good football team at its core, and should be ready come November.

---

15. LAKES 7-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Timberline, 67-3

Next: Friday at Capital

Skinny: QB Willie Nash (head) returned to lineup, and so did Lancers' easy stroll through another 3A PSL opponent.

---

16. MEAD 7-0 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Cheney, 42-0

Next: Friday vs. Gonzaga Prep

Skinny: Done all it can do rolling through GSL, and setting up big moment Friday against Bullpups at home in game of year in Spokane.

---

17. KENNEWICK 6-1 (3A)

Last result: Lost to Chiawana, 24-6

Next: Friday vs. Kamiakin

Skinny: Maybe Chiawana has become a bad big-brother matchup for Lions in MCC, who now gets hated town rival Friday.

---

18. YELM 6-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Bethel, 24-22

Next: Friday vs. Olympia

Skinny: Time to reiterate heavy graduation losses and early-season injuries have taken toll. Yet, Tornados still one-loss club.

---

19. GLACIER PEAK 6-1 (4A)

Last result: Defeated Arlington, 10-7

Next: Friday vs. Jackson

Skinny: Before season, coach Shane Keck thought this was best defense in 4A Wesco. But even he was amazed by last week's effort.

---

20. ARLINGTON 6-1 (4A)

Last result: Lost to Glacier Peak, 10-7

Next: Friday at Mariner

Skinny: Loss to Grizzles makes upcoming showdown with reigning Class 4A champion Lake Stevens that much more important.

---

21. LYNDEN 6-1 (2A)

Last result: Defeated Archbishop Murphy, 7-3

Next: Friday vs. Lakewood

Skinny: Fourth win by six points or fewer, this one felt like Lions and their defense sternly controlled game throughout.

---

22. MONROE 6-1 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Shorecrest, 42-14

Next: Friday vs. Meadowdale

Skinny: WR Aaron Clifton is a short-space nightmare for defenses, special-teams units (89-yard kickoff return fo TD) to cover.

---

23. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 6-1 (2A)

Last result: Lost to Lynden, 7-3

Next: Bye week

Skinny: Are Wildcats best squad in 2A Northwest Conference? Are they third-best? They will have the week to think about it.

---

24. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 5-2 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Bellarmine Prep, 41-10

Next: Friday at Central Kitsap

Skinny: Watch out, this team seems to be coming together. And remember when it was noted QB Sione Kaho was true dual threat?

---

25. DECATUR 7-0 (3A)

Last result: Defeated Kentlake, 62-0

Next: Thursday vs. White River

Skinny: Greatest question to ask around this time of year: "How many home playoff games are we going to get?"

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington