Top 25 Washington high school football rankings (10/22/2024)
After a busy weekend, here are the SBLive/SI Power 25 Washington high school football rankings heading into Week 8. The rankings span all WIAA classifications.
1. BELLEVUE 6-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Eastlake, 42-27
Next: Friday vs. Woodinville
Skinny: Certainly jolted by Eastlake scare, but once Wolverines found groove, they sped to another KingCo triumph.
2. CAMAS 7-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Battle Ground, 63-7
Next: Friday vs. Union
Skinny: Took just one minute for Papermakers to score last week - and QB Jake Davidson (266 yards, four TDs) and crew just kept at it.
3. SUMNER 6-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Curtis, 14-12
Next: Friday vs. Emerald Ridge
Skinny: Hasn't looked pretty at times, especially last week (four turnovers). But QB Nate Donavan and offense did just enough.
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 7-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Stadium, 42-20
Next: Saturday vs. Kentridge
Skinny: A more consistent two-way performer than RB Indiana Jones? Four more touchdowns (and nine tackles) last week.
5. O'DEA 7-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Ballard, 54-6
Next: Friday at Roosevelt
Skinny: It was an Owen Brustkern first quarter (13-yard TD run, 35-yard INT return for score) as Irish cruise past Beavers
6. GONZAGA PREP 7-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Central Valley, 23-21
Next: Friday at Mead
Skinny: Prides itself in being a physical, grinding rushing attack to wear down defenses. But this is biggest test upcoming.
7. LAKE STEVENS 5-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Ferndale, 63-6
Next: Saturday at Kamiak
Skinny: After some early-season misfires, QB Kolton Matson (1,658 yards, 16 TDs) and passing offense have picked up pace.
8. TUMWATER 7-0 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Aberdeen, 55-0
Next: Friday at W.F. West
Skinny: All that likely stands in way of Thunderbirds clinching No. 1 state seed in Class 2A is this EvCo rival in hyped-up game.
9, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 6-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Seattle Prep, 35-14
Next: Friday vs. Rainier Beach
Skinny: What's been critical in extracting offensive juice n is living with QB Isaac Corey's off-script plays, good and bad.
10. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 5-2 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Olympia, 34-0
Next: Friday vs. Spanaway Lake
Skinny: Easily team's best defensive performance as Eagles appear locked in on 4A SPSL crossover championship date with Sumner.
11. ROOSEVELT 5-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Rainier Beach, 42-7
Next: Friday vs. O'Dea
Skinny: Will be so much hard hitting going on Friday at Memorial Stadium, intense quakes might register on Richter scale.
12. CHIAWANA 6-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Kennewick, 24-6
Next: Friday at Richland
Skinny: Riverhawks playing such complete football right now, maybe they'd like to return to Boise for rematch with Rocky Mountain.
13. ANACORTES 6-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Lakewood, 43-0
Next: Friday vs. Burlington-Edison
Skinny: Team looked refocused and charged up after Archbishop Murphy loss. Still favorite to repeat in Class 2A in December.
14. EASTLAKE 4-3 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Bellevue, 42-27
Next: Saturday at Bothell
Skinny: For all of its season-long iterations, this is a good football team at its core, and should be ready come November.
15. LAKES 7-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Timberline, 67-3
Next: Friday at Capital
Skinny: QB Willie Nash (head) returned to lineup, and so did Lancers' easy stroll through another 3A PSL opponent.
16. MEAD 7-0 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Cheney, 42-0
Next: Friday vs. Gonzaga Prep
Skinny: Done all it can do rolling through GSL, and setting up big moment Friday against Bullpups at home in game of year in Spokane.
17. KENNEWICK 6-1 (3A)
Last result: Lost to Chiawana, 24-6
Next: Friday vs. Kamiakin
Skinny: Maybe Chiawana has become a bad big-brother matchup for Lions in MCC, who now gets hated town rival Friday.
18. YELM 6-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Bethel, 24-22
Next: Friday vs. Olympia
Skinny: Time to reiterate heavy graduation losses and early-season injuries have taken toll. Yet, Tornados still one-loss club.
19. GLACIER PEAK 6-1 (4A)
Last result: Defeated Arlington, 10-7
Next: Friday vs. Jackson
Skinny: Before season, coach Shane Keck thought this was best defense in 4A Wesco. But even he was amazed by last week's effort.
20. ARLINGTON 6-1 (4A)
Last result: Lost to Glacier Peak, 10-7
Next: Friday at Mariner
Skinny: Loss to Grizzles makes upcoming showdown with reigning Class 4A champion Lake Stevens that much more important.
21. LYNDEN 6-1 (2A)
Last result: Defeated Archbishop Murphy, 7-3
Next: Friday vs. Lakewood
Skinny: Fourth win by six points or fewer, this one felt like Lions and their defense sternly controlled game throughout.
22. MONROE 6-1 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Shorecrest, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Meadowdale
Skinny: WR Aaron Clifton is a short-space nightmare for defenses, special-teams units (89-yard kickoff return fo TD) to cover.
23. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 6-1 (2A)
Last result: Lost to Lynden, 7-3
Next: Bye week
Skinny: Are Wildcats best squad in 2A Northwest Conference? Are they third-best? They will have the week to think about it.
24. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 5-2 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Bellarmine Prep, 41-10
Next: Friday at Central Kitsap
Skinny: Watch out, this team seems to be coming together. And remember when it was noted QB Sione Kaho was true dual threat?
25. DECATUR 7-0 (3A)
Last result: Defeated Kentlake, 62-0
Next: Thursday vs. White River
Skinny: Greatest question to ask around this time of year: "How many home playoff games are we going to get?"
