Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 10 updates
It is play-in-to-the-WIAA-playoffs weekend for Washington high school football, and here is how the Top 25 teams fared In Week 10:
---
HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 10
1. BELLEVUE 8-0 (3A)
Vs. Shorecrest
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
2. CAMAS 9-0 (4A)
Vs. Stadium
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
3. SUMNER 8-1 (4A)
Vs. Auburn
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 9-0 (4A)
Vs. Mount Si
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)
Vs. Liberty of Issaquah
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
6. GONZAGA PREP 9-0 (4A)
Vs. Woodinville on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
7. TUMWATER 9-0 (2A)
Vs. Renton
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
8, EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)
Vs. Mountlake Terrace
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
9. CHIAWANA 8-1 (4A)
Vs. Sunnyside
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
--
10. ANACORTES 8-1 (2A)
Vs. Anacortes
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
11. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)
Vs. Capital
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
12. ARLINGTON 8-1 (4A)
Vs. North Creek on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
13. MEAD 8-1 (4A)
Vs. Eastmont
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
14. GLACIER PEAK 8-1 (4A)
Vs. Curtis
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 7-2 (3A)
Vs. Rainier Beach
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
16. DECATUR 9-0 (3A)
Vs. Bishop Blanchet
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
17. LAKE STEVENS 6-3 (4A)
Vs. Tahoma
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
18. LYNDEN 8-1 (2A)
Vs. Nathan Hale
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
19. MONROE 8-1 (3A)
Vs. Bellarmine Prep on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
20. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 7-1 (2A)
Vs. Bremerton on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
21. LAKES 8-1 (3A)
Vs. White River
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
22. MOSES LAKE 8-1 (4A)
Vs. Kamiakin on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
23. SKYVIEW 6-3 (4A)
Vs. Juanita on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
24. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-3 (4A)
Vs. Jackson on Saturday
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---
25. ROYAL 9-0 (1A)
Vs. Klahowya
Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.
---