Top 25 Washington high school football scores, Week 10 updates

Defending 3A champion Bellevue opens with Shorecrest in the round-of-32 playoffs while 4A top seed Camas is at home against Stadium

Todd Milles

Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland.
It is play-in-to-the-WIAA-playoffs weekend for Washington high school football, and here is how the Top 25 teams fared In Week 10:

---

HOW THE SBLIVE WASHINGTON POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 10

1. BELLEVUE 8-0 (3A)

Vs. Shorecrest

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

2. CAMAS 9-0 (4A)

Vs. Stadium

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

3. SUMNER 8-1 (4A)

Vs. Auburn

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

4. KENNEDY CATHOLIC 9-0 (4A)

Vs. Mount Si

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

5. O'DEA 8-0 (3A)

Vs. Liberty of Issaquah

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

6. GONZAGA PREP 9-0 (4A)

Vs. Woodinville on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

7. TUMWATER 9-0 (2A)

Vs. Renton

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

8EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 7-1 (3A)

Vs. Mountlake Terrace

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

9. CHIAWANA 8-1 (4A)

Vs. Sunnyside

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

--

10. ANACORTES 8-1 (2A)

Vs. Anacortes

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

11. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)

Vs. Capital

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

12. ARLINGTON 8-1 (4A)

Vs. North Creek on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

13. MEAD 8-1 (4A)

Vs. Eastmont

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

14. GLACIER PEAK 8-1 (4A)

Vs. Curtis

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

15. LINCOLN OF TACOMA 7-2 (3A)

Vs. Rainier Beach

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

16. DECATUR 9-0 (3A)

Vs. Bishop Blanchet

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

17LAKE STEVENS 6-3 (4A)

Vs. Tahoma

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

18. LYNDEN 8-1 (2A)

Vs. Nathan Hale

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

19. MONROE 8-1 (3A)

Vs. Bellarmine Prep on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

20. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 7-1 (2A)

Vs. Bremerton on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

21. LAKES 8-1 (3A)

Vs. White River

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

22. MOSES LAKE 8-1 (4A)

Vs. Kamiakin on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

23. SKYVIEW 6-3 (4A)

Vs. Juanita on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

24. GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN 6-3 (4A)

Vs. Jackson on Saturday

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

25. ROYAL 9-0 (1A)

Vs. Klahowya

Next: Win and in the WIAA playoffs. Seeding and brackets released Sunday.

---

