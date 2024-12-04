USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks pluck best football linemen recruits out of Washington in 2025 class
Center Willi Wascher, offensive tackle Demetri Manning sign letters of intent Wednesday to kick off early period
In the football-playing lives of Bellevue High School's Demetri Manning and Willi Wascher, this is an important week.
They are trying to close their high school careers Friday with another WIAA Class 3A championship as the Wolverines meet O'Dea for the title.
But first, they had to secure their futures Wednesday in the early signing period. Manning, a four-star prospect, signed with the Oregon Ducks. Wascher, a three-star recruit, signed with the USC Trojans.
Manning has been a stalwart for the Wolverines as a two-way lineman. He was recently voted KingCo Crown lineman of the year. He was also SBLive WA's all-state lineman of the year in 2023.
Wascher (knee, shoulder) has been in and out of the lineup this fall at center.
---
Published