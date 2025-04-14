Vote here: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (4/14/25)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for April 7-April 12 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, April 21. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Adalynn Anderson, Royal softball: In non-league showdowns against the reigning Class 2B finalists (Adna, Warden), the senior bopped home runs in each game, registering two RBI against the state-champion Pirates, and three RBI (and a double) against Warden in a doubleheader sweep.
Avery Brewer, Selah softball: Fresh off her career-best nine RBI game last week against Ephrata, the junior demolished Toppenish in a 2A CWAC doubleheader with three home runs, 11 RBI and going 8-for-8 in a sweep of the Wildcats.
Mac Carlson and Jacoby Tait, Cashmere baseball: Ninth grade power! The freshman battery took care of Class 1A runner-up Meridian as Carlson allowed no earned run in a complete-game effort while Tait, the catcher, had two doubles to raise his team-leading batting average to .464.
Austin Engels, Lynden Christian baseball: Became the school's all-time hits leader when he went 3-for-5 in a Northwest League win over Mount Baker. His third hit gave him 101 hits for his career, according to information provided to Whatcompreps.com.
Alonzo Flores, Hockinson boys soccer: The Hawks' big striker was a force in a 2A GSHL game against Ridgefield. She tallied a hat trick - a first-half goal off a free kick and a pair of second-half goals off a penalty kick and corner kick in a 3-1 victory.
Addy, MacArthur, University girls track and field: Iin what is quickly becoming the throwing hotbed of Washington (Spokane), the senior won the girls discus at the Pasco Invite with a throw of 155 feet, 5 inches, which is a personal-best - and just outside the top 10 nationally.
Connor Moffitt and Layne Bennett, Mount Spokane baseball: This pitching duo for the Wildcats was in a stingy mood against Shadle Park. Moffitt struck out six hitters in 3.1 inning pitched, and Bennett had five strikeouts in 3.2 innings of a combined 3A GSL no-hitter.
Owen Powell, Mercer Island boys track and field: UW signee won the 3,000-meter run at Arcadia Invitational, coming in at 8:12.92, just ahead of Crater's Josiah Tostenson (8:13.45). His times is tops in the nation.
Simon Rosselli, Mead boys track and field: Reset his all-time Washington discus mark a week later with his throw of 218 feet, 7 inches to win at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational in California. His mark is No. 2 in the nation this season.
---