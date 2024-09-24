Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 3?
Which play from Week 3 of the 2024 Washington high school football season was the best? There were plenty of fireworks produced on offense and defense.
Voting ends on Friday at 10 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
Submissions are collected from each week's slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 3
10. It didn't take long for Lewis & Clark to cover 75 yards for its game-winning score. Tyler Daniel's 40-yard pass to Elijah Nelson just outside the goal-line was the key play that finished off a comeback over Ridgeline.
9. On the verge of going 0-3, reigning Class 4A runner-up Graham-Kapowsin rallied in the final 14 minutes, winning it on Blake Pearson's 5-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds to go to stun Emerald Ridge.
8. Nash McLean has wiggle, and he showed it off in Freeman's win over Northwest Christian of Colbert, sidestepping two defenders in the right flat and darting in on a 12-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
7. This Kitsap County rivalry went to three overtimes, and South Kitsap went for the win after its touchdown - and got it on Noah Porter's catch on the two-point conversion pass from Franklin Fox in a win over Central Kitsap.
6. Lakes football coach said Willie Nash's pass was placed in the perfect spot for only Exavier McChristian to haul it in and outrace two Curtis defenders for the game-winning 58-yard touchdown in University Place.
5. Prairie was down to its last prayer - one that was answered by Jackson Kimball. who caught a pass. spun out of a defender's tackle and dashed 39 yards for the game-winning touchdown with five seconds to go to beat Battle Ground.
4. Gavin Packer is awesome - very awesome. And when starting quarterback Doogie Poindexter left with injury, Packer slid into the position - and scored on an 85-yard read-option touchdown run to sink Puyallup.
3. Apparently, Eatonville's Jacob Simons has stronger hands than most teenager. He ripped a would-be-interception out of the defensive back's hands to complete a 65-yard touchdown reception against Clover Park.
2. Carter Cocke is a strong man for Sumner, and his 66-yard touchdown catch and run against Oregon powerhouse West Linn showed off that power, balance and vision to tie the game late.
1. Kamiak didn't waste any time going to its bag of tricks against Meridian, running a 58-yard flea flicker to perfection in scoring a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage.
