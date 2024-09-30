Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 4?
Which play from Week 4 of the 2024 Washington high school football season was the best? There were plenty of fireworks produced on offense, defense and special teams.
Cast your vote below. Voting ends on Friday at 10 a.m. and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.
Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 4
10. Bothell registered a hard-earned first 4A KingCo win against previously-unbeaten Skyline, first getting a defensive stop in overtime and wrapping it up on placekicker Diego Palomera's 20-yard field goal.
9. In a small-school powerhouse matchup against Napavine, Montesano took the lead for good with 23 seconds to go in the first half on Tyson Perry's 45-yard touchdown pass to Toren Crites on a leaping grab down the right sideline.
8. On the second play from scrimmage, Anacortes sucked in the Lynden defense, and that opened an alley along the right seam for Ryan Harrington's 33-yard touchdown connection with Brock Beaner in a 35-21 win as the top two Class 2A squads met in Northwest Conference play.
7. Speedster Sage Salopek gave the 3A Metro showdown a jolt for O'Dea with his cutback 41-yard punt return for a first touchdown in the opening quarter of the Fighting Irish's 20-0 win over Eastside Catholic.
6. Things are going very well for No. 1 Camas (4A), including on late-half scores. Against Oregon City, Jake Davidson found Chase McGee in the middle of the field, and he galloped the rest of the way on a 50-yard touchdown to end the first half.
5. With Woodinville near the goal-line for one final game-tying play, the Eastlake defense was ready for standout Casey Larson, who took a handoff and was met by four defenders and dropped at the 2-yard line to sew up the Wolves' 35-28 victory.
4. Lance McGee is a special talent as the Davis of Yakima running back, and he showed his pass-catching chops by outleaping two West Valley of Yakima defenders near the right corner of the end zone to haul in a 12-yard touchdown.
3. Bainbridge got the fourth-down stop it needed, but defensive back Paxton Malloy gave the Spartans something more - a decisive go-ahead touchdown on a 49-yard fumble return for a touchdown with less than five minutes to go in Bainbridge's comeback win over Olympic.
2. Hosting Idaho program Post Falls, Glacier Peak grabbed an early two-touchdown lead on Jaden Oliva's scrambling-away-from-pressure 82-yard score to Isaiah Olson along the right sideline in the team's wild 47-42 win.
1. Trailing 20-0 to Mount Tahoma, Central Kitsap completed its furious comeback on Noah Smith's pass to Timothy Sousou in the right flat, and he went in from 10 yards out in the final minute for a 21-20 victory.
