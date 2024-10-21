Vote now: Who had the top Washington high school football play of Week 7?
Which play from Week 7 of the 2024 Washington high school football season was the best? There were plenty of explosive moments produced on offense, defense and special teams.
SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 7
10. Yelm nearly blew a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, but prevailed after defensive back Tonye Penn snuffed out a game-tying two-point conversion run by Bethel's Vashon Igitol to the left side in the final minute, preserving a 24-22 win in 4A SPSL action.
9. On a mistake-filled night in University Place, No. 2 Sumner also needed to stop a late two-point conversion attempt by defensive lineman Shaun Griffith to sew up a 14-12 win over Curtis.
8. In a 49-49 game with two minutes remaining, Newport tried a fake punt on fourth down near midfield to keep a drive alive. It didn't go well as the Columbia defense was not fooled - and the Coyotes would go on to score a game-winning touchdown.
7. It's been an up-and-down season for Class 2A playoff contender North Kitsap, but the Vikings got back into the 2A Olympic championship hunt by beating Bainbridge, getting two late interceptions by Lelond Anderson and Tate Stearns and to ice a 14-7 win.
6. Gonzaga Prep defensive back Jacobe McClelland came off the right edge like he was shot out of a cannon, and he laid is body in front of Central Valley's go-ahead 43-yard field goal attempt with a minute remaining to block the kick. The Bullpups won 23-21 to remain undefeated.
5. Arlington drove to the Glacier Peak 24-yard line in the final seconds to line up for a game-tying field goal attempt, but Luke Fullerton crashed the party. He barged through the middle of the line to get a paw on the 41-yard boot, and the Grizzlies won, 10-7.
4. When in doubt, give the ball to Kentwood running back Antoine Lee. In a wild game with Auburn, Lee's touchdown runs of 43 and 41 yards in the fourth quarter completed the Conquerors' comeback, 46-44.
3. Wenatchee linebacker Logan Lamb was sitting in the mddle of the field, waiting. And when Davis' quarterback Noah Newkirk delivered a pass, Lamb collected it for an interception, racing 95 yards the other way for a touchdown.
2. A big part of Bellevue's comeback over Eastlake was getting three second-half interceptions. One of them featured a "tip" between teammates as off-balance defensive back A.J. Morton deflected a pass right to Bryce Smith in the end zone for a turnover in a 42-27 win.
1. Kanoa Teplasy has moves at wide receiver. And against Bellarmine Prep, he took a pass from Sione Kaho in the right flat, danced away from two defenders, then outraced another one down the seam for a 61-yard touchdown.
