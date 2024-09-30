Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week (9/30/24)?
Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 23-Sept. 28 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 7th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
Maddie Benjamin, Cedarcrest volleyball: In team's four-set win over Foster, the senior middle blocker had 14 kills and six blocks in pushing 2A KingCo record to 4-0.
Brady and Brock Beaner, Anacortes football: On their 18th birthday, the brothers had a big hand in the Seahawks' 35-21 win over Lynden, combined for 366 yards of total offense and four of the five touchdowns. Brock had 146 yards rushing while Brady had seven catches for 85 yards receiving.
Brody Boness, Lind-Ritzville-Sprague football: One of Class 2B's premier workhorse running backs churned out another 200-yard rushing effort, this time 286 yards on 35 carries and five touchdowns in a 2B Norteast win over Reardan.
Haley Courson, Eatonville girls soccer: Found the back of the net quite often last week, scoring five goals in the Cruisers' win over Washington, and two more goals in their victory over Clover Park in 2A SPSL action.
Carter Dungy, North Kitsap football: With a protective club over his broken hand, the Vikings' tailback rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a 2A Olympic win over previously-unbeaten North Mason.
Landon Garner, Ridgeline football: Moved past former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien for No. 2 all-time in Greater Spokane League career passing (5,110 yards) with 372 yards and six touchdowns in a back-and-forth thriller over Shadle Park (Rypien's alma mater).
Mia Kennedy, Anacortes girls soccer: Goalkeeper was very busy in a 2A Northwest Conference game against Squalicum, making 22 saves in a 2-0 victory.
Willie Nash, Lakes football: First-year starting quarterback passed for a career-high 302 yards and seven touchdowns - six coming in the first half to four different receivers in the team's 56-14 win over North Thurston to keep the Lancers undefeated.
Beau Oaksmith, Seattle Prep football: Quarterback rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns, and was 15-of-22 for 155 yards and pair of scores through the air in tne Panthers' victory over Bishop Blanchet.
Blake Ostrander, Capital football: In a matchup of 3A PSL contenders, the running back had 263 total yards, including 162 rushing yards on 1 carries, and 101 receiving yards and a touchdown in a win over Peninsula.
Vincent Recupero, Bishop Blanchet boys cross country: Posted a personal-best 5K time (14:43) at the Nike Portland XC Invitational to place a close second to Summit's Hayden Boaz in the Danner Division. Also grabbed the top in-state time in 2024.
Sophia and Victoria Rodriguez, Mercer Island girls cross country: Sisters are first Washington runners to go under 17 minutes in the 5K division with their 1-2 showing at the Bellevue Invitational. Sophia was winner at 16:45; Victoria was runner-up at 16:49.1.
Sage Salopek, O'Dea football: Got the scoring going with what proved to be the game-winning 41-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter, registered an interception and another pass break-up in the Fighting Irish's 20-0 win over Eastside Catholic.
