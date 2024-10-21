Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (10/21/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Oct.14-Oct. 19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 28th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Kyson Douglas, Puyallup football: : Running back rushed for 91 yards and four touchdowns, and added a 70-yard scoring reception in the Vikngs' 62-12 victory over district rival Rogers.
Laura Eichert, Lake Stevens volleyball: One of state's top recruits registered a career-best 36 kills and 17 digs in the team's four-set 4A Wesco win over Arlington. She had had double-digit kills in every best-of-five match this fall.
Avery Elliott, Mark Morris football: The ninth grade defensive back had two interceptions, including a 42-yard return for a touchdown in the third quarter and another one in the fourth quarter of the Monarchs' 18-14 win over Hockinson. He also had a 53-yard touchdown run.
Addison Jay, Mount Spokane slowpitch: In the district championship game against University, Jay had four hits, including a double and triple, and four RBI in the Wildcats' 16-3 victory. She is also one of the school's fastpitch standouts.
Antoine Lee, Kentwood football: The Conks' front-line ball carrier led a comeback against Auburn with a season-high 308 rushing yards on 34 carries, including two of his five touchdowns coming on long runs in the fourth quarter.
Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley football: In the battle for first place in the 1A Northwest Conference with Meridian, Lentz rushed for a game-high 172 yards on 27 carries, including touchdown runs of 25, 14 and 33 yards in a 29-0 win.
Kellen Maioho and Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston football: Reigning 1B runners-up had a pair of rushers who went over 250 yards - Maioho, the quarterback, at 261 yards and five touchdowns and Michel, the running back, with 286 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Odessa.
Jacob Rainer, Prosser football: First-year starting quarterback threw for 181 yards, and registered four short rushing touchdowns (and 20 yards) as the Mustangs handed Othello a first 2A CWAC loss on Friday.
Evelyn Saldivar, Lynden girls soccer: The leading goal scorer in Whatcom County tallied a goal in the team's 3-3 tie with Sehome in 2A Northwest Conference leaders' matchup with Sehome, then scored two more goals in a win over Ferndale. She has 20 goals this fall.
Autumn Sutherland, Wenatchee slowpitch: Bat was on fire in the postseason, cranking two home runs and seven RBI in a win over Davis of Yakima. She also had a home run and five RBI in a loss to Sunnyside.
---