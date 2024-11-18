Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (11/18/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 11-Nov. 16 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Nov. 25th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
--
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Sydney Dreves, Columbia River girls volleyball: Boise State signee closed her prep career with a fourth consecutive WIAA championship in a five-set Class 2A finals' thriller over Ellensburg. She took over the closing stretch (along with Sophia Gourley) in the Yakima SunDome.
Molly Fordham, Issaquah girls soccer: The 13th-seeded Eagles notched a pair of road shutout wins over Chiawana (2-0) and Skyview (3-0) to reach the Class 4A semifinals. The junior forward scored off a corner kick in the 18th minute, and later added another goal in stoppage time in the quarterfinals against the Storm.
Maurice GosbyJr., Lincoln football: Rushed for a career-high 234 yards on 27 carries, including the game-winning 29-yard touchdown run with 4:21 remaining in the Abes' 3A first-round 34-28 win over Central Valley. He had four rushing scores in the game.
Brynn Hughbanks, Chelan girls volleyball: Florida State beach volleyball signee led her Goats' program to a piece of state history after claiming a fifth consecutive Class 1A championship with a four-set win over Cascade Christian. The Goats tied Mead for all-time WIAA volleyball titles in a row.
Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens football: Quarterback led offense to program-record 678 yards of offense, passing for 370 yards and a touchdowns, and rushing for 140 yards and another score in the Vikings' comeback win over Mead.
Audrey McKenna, Lake Stevens girls soccer: After defending Class 4A champion Skyline tied the match, the Vikings' senior midfielder notched the highlight goal of her career in the 70th minute - a game-winner - in a 3-2 state quarterfinal victory in Sammamish. The Vikings avenged an early Sea-King District semifinal loss to the Spartans.
Beau Oaksmith, Seattle Prep football: Co-3A Metro MVP was unstoppable in an upset win over No. 4 seed Lakes, passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 117 yards and a score (and also catching a pass) and recovering a fumble on defense in a road victory.
Caleb Reed, Arlington football: In hideous weather conditions, the bulldozer rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in his team's 4A first-round win over Graham-Kapowsin. His scores were fro 4, 11 and 31 yards. In two playoff games, he has rushed for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rodrigo Rodriguez and Blaze Underhill, Onalaska football: Both of the Loggers' productive running backs broke the 100-yard mark against Newport (Rodriguez had a game-high 165 yards; Underhill had 146) and also caught a touchdown in a 60-8 win. Combined, the duo scored seven of the team's eight touchdowns.
Sophia Sunwoo, Newport of Bellevue girls swimming: Set the state's all-time mark in the 100-yard freestyle with a Class 4A finals-winning time of 49.56 seconds (previous mark was Bellevue's Janelle Rudolph at 49.60). Also won the 50 freestyle.
---