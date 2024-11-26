Vote now: Who should be the Washington High School Athlete of the Week (11/25/24)?
Here are the candidates for the Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 18-Nov. 23 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 2. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Addy Conner, North Thurston girls volleyball: Rams could not hold off favored Ridgeline in five sets of the Class 3A championship match, but this Cal Poly beach volleyball commit was the best player in the tournament all week in Yakima.
Karsen Denault, Napavine football: What didn't he do in the Tigers' state quarterfinal win over Adna? He caight seven passes for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He scored on a 67-yard run. And the senior returned a fumble 38 yards from his safety position for another touchdown.
Peyton Ensign, Curtis girls volleyball: Facillitator of unbeaten Class 4A champions was huge down stretch of tests against Davis of Yakima and Lake Stevens, and shined as top performer in finals' sweep of WCD rival Kennedy Catholic.
Rylan Hatmaker, Cashmere football: Controlled a convicing Class 1A quarterfinal win over two-time reigning semifinalist Nooksack Valley by completing 17 of 24 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns (mostly in first half). He now has 40 touchdown passes this fall.
Jackson Larsen, Royal football: Not only set a career-high with 242 receiving yards on eight receptions in the teams state quarterfinal win over Lynden Christian, it was the No. 2 single-game yardage all-time in program history. One of his catches was an 80-yard score.
Cooper MacPherson, Chiawana football: Caught the 'Hail Mary' 45-yard touchdown pass from Julian Martinez to end the first halt, then had the quarterback pressure that forced an nterception that was returned 98 yards on first series of second half in 4A quarterfinal win over Lake Stevens.
Opal Ruddy, Ridgefield girls soccer: Spundders defense was elite for entire WIAA playoffs, not allowing a goal - and Ruddy was on the back end of that. She had key saves and clear-outs in Ridgefield's 1-0 finals' win over 2A GSHL rival Columbia River.
Cash Short, Tumwater football: Was a one-man wrecking crew against Sehome in Class 2A quarterfinal, registering a 20-yard pick-6, a 48-yard touchdown run, a defensive safety at linebacker and three sacks as part of his 10 tackles in a home victory.
Noelani Tupua, Lake Stevens girls soccer: Was the offensive force behind the Vikings' run to their first Class 4A championship. The sophomore scored in all four state matches - five goals total - including the game winner in the first half in a 1-0 finals' win over Woodinville.
Fine Vossler, Seattle Prep girls soccer: Junior had a knacks in the WIAA playoffs for coming up with clutch goals in overtime. She scored a game winner in the first round against Shorecrest, and notched the Class 3A title with her final penalty kick in team's 2-1 win over Roosevelt.
