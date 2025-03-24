Vote now: Who should be Washington High School Athlete of the Week (3/24/25)?
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email todd@scorebooklive.com or tag us on or at @sblivewa.
THIS WEEK’S WASHINGTON ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor's Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Noah Coakes, Columbia River baseball: Would you enjoy a 6-foot-8 pitcher coming at you from the mound? Lynden didn't, and the reigning 2A GSHL pitcher of the year was part of team's combined no-hitter, striking out 11 over five innings in a 3-0 win at the Baseballism Classic.
Aspyn Evanson, Bonney Lake fastpitch: Registered her first career multiple-home run game (two) while driving in a career-high eight runs as the Panthers rallied from an early deficit to beat reigning Class 2B champion Adna at the Auburn Riverside Invitational. All three hits were for extra bases.
Adamarie Iñiguez, Wenatchee fastpitch: It was a double debut in the Panthers' comeback win over Ephrata. In the first game on their new field, Iniquez - a ninth grader - slugged a game-winning three-run home run in the seventh inning of a 6-5 victory.
Connor Inman, Puyallup boys track and field: In a home 4A SPSL dual meet against Curtis, the senior busted out a HUGE personal best in the shot put - a state-leading 62 feet, 5 inches - in winning the event. It was a PR by nearly 10 feet.
Ciana Johnson, Ballard girls track and field: What a sizzling breakout to begin your prep career. The ninth grader ran th 800 meters in 2 minutes, 10.57 seconds in her debut performance at the Nathan Hale Jamboree. Her time leads the state.
Aiden Jones, Arlington baseball: The "A-Town Ace" was at it again on the mound against 4A Wesco rival Glacier Peak. In just his second start of the season, Jones was one out from a complete game, tossing a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 3-0 home victory.
Brody Olmsted, Mount Vernon baseball: Threw five innings of shutout ball, giving up just three hits while striking out five hitters as the Bulldogs captured the title as the PNW Kickoff Classic with a 9-0 win over Tumwater. Picked up a pair of hits and scored in team's semifinal win over Battle Ground.
Mason Pike, Puyallup baseball: Oregon State signee keeps mowing hitters down with that blazing fastball. He tossed six innings of shutout ball, striking out 13 hitters in the Vikings' 1-0 win over Kennedy Catholic.
Jeshua Singletary, King's boys track and field: In a fast early-season field at the Vikings Relays, this junior won the 100-meter dash in a Washington-best time of 10:54 seconds. It was a big PR for Singletary, who broke 11 seconds just once prior to the event.
