Wait is over for Lake Stevens QB Kolton Matson, who will sign with Central Washington Wildcats football
If Kolton Matson's recruiting journey could be summed up by a football sequence - it was like operating in a two-minute drill with just a few seconds to spare.
And guess what - like he did on the field many times at Lake Stevens High School, he scored a touchdown here, too.
Matson, arguably the region's top signal caller in the class of 2025, announced Tuesday he will be signing with Central Washington University on a full-ride scholarship in February.
His announcement came two days after he gave the Wildcats a verbal commitment after his weekend official visit to Ellensburg.
The joyous ending capped months of frustration with the recruiting process, which netted little interest and no offers until well into his senior season.
"I was patient," Matson said.
And the 2023 Gatorade player of the year from Washington is not only going to one of the best NCAA D2 programs in the country, he will be operating in an Air Raid offense with plenty of quarterback run-pass options.
Matson had plenty of ground to make up with the Wildcats, who have starter Kennedy McGill (North Creek) set to return after a season in which he compiled 2,930 yards of total offense and 27 touchdowns.
But Matson has both the numbers and pedigree to be an immediate factor, leading Lake Stevens to back-to-back WIAA Class 4A championships in 2022 and 2023, passing for 8,346 yards and 99 touchdown during his tenure - including an insane junior year (3,408 yards, 49 TDs).
"I am glad with (the recruiting process being done," Matson said. "And (CWU) is the best spot for me. They wanted me."
---