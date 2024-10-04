Washington football coaches association (WSFCA) releases inaugural 2024 season rankings
Statewide members from the Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) participated in the association's 2024 rankings poll that debuted Thursday.
Here is their rankings for each classification:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (4-0) ... 7 first-place votes
2. Sumner (3-1) ... 2 first-place votes
3. Kennedy Catholic (4-0)
4. Arlington (4-0)
5. Gonzaga Prep (4-0)
6. Yelm (4-0)
7. Lake Stevens (2-2)
8. Richland (4-0)
9. Skyview (3-1)
10. Mead (4-0)
Others: Chiawana (3-1), Glacier Peak (4-0).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (3-0) ... 9 first-place votes
2. O'Dea (4-0) ... 1 first-place vote
3. Kennewick (4-0)
4. Eastside Catholic (3-1)
T5. Roosevelt (3-1)
T5. Monroe (4-0)
T5. Lakes (4-0)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (2-2)
9. Decatur (4-0)
10. Sedro-Woolley (4-0)
Others: Bellarmine Prep (4-0).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Anacortes (4-0) ... 6 first-place votes
2. Tumwater (4-0) ... 3 first-place votes
3. Archbishop Murphy (4-0)
4. W.F. West (4-0)
5. Lynden (3-1)
T6. Othello (4-0)
T6 Franklin Pierce (4-0)
8. West Valley of Spokane (4-0)
9. Ridgefield (3-0)
10. Toppenish (4-0
Others: Sehome (3-1).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (4-0) ... 9 first-place votes
2. Seton Catholic (4-0)
3. La Center (4-0)
4. Nooksack Valley (3-1)
5. Cashmere (4-0)
6. Life Christian Academy (3-0)
7. Kalama (4-0)
8. Meridian (3-1)
9. Mount Baker (4-0)
10. Lynden Christian (3-1)
Others: Zillah (3-1), Blaine (4-0).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (4-0) ... 8 first-place votes
2. Asotin (4-0)
3. Toledo (4-0)
4. La Salle (4-0)
5. Freeman (3-1)
6. Onalaska (3-1)
7. Napavine (2-2)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (2-1)
9. Liberty Bell (3-1)
10. Goldendale (2-1)
Others: Ilwaco (4-0), Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (3-1).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Liberty Christian (4-0)
2. Naselle (4-0)
3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (4-0)
4. DeSales (4-0)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (3-1)
6. Pomeroy (4-0)
7. Neah Bay (3-1)
T8. Wellpinit (4-0)
T8. Odessa (4-0)
10. Darrington (3-1)
Others: None.
---