Washington football coaches association (WSFCA) releases Week 7 2024 season rankings
Statewide members from the Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) participated in the association's 2024 rankings poll heading into Week 7.
Here is their rankings for each classification:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (6-0) ... 10 first-place votes
2. Sumner (5-1) ... 1 first-place vote
3. Arlington (6-0)
4. Lake Stevens (4-2)
5. Kennedy Catholic (6-0)
6. Gonzaga Prep (6-0)
7. Chiawana (5-1)
8. Graham-Kapowsin (4-2)
9. Mead (6-0)
10. Skyview (4-2)
Others: Yelm (5-1), Glacier Peak (5-1), Moses Lake (5-1).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (5-0) ... 11 first-place votes
2. O'Dea (6-0)
3. Kennewick (6-0)
4. Eastside Catholic (5-1)
5. Decatur (6-0)
6. Lakes (6-0)
7. Roosevelt (4-2)
9. Sedro-Woolley (6-0)
9. Lincoln of Tacoma (4-2)
10. Monroe (5-1)
Others: Mercer Island (6-0), Enumclaw (5-1)
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (6-0) ... 10 first-place votes
2. Archbishop Murphy (6-0) ... 1 first-place vote
3. Anacortes (5-1)
4. Lynden (5-1)
5. W.F. West (6-0)
6 Franklin Pierce (6-0)
7. Othello (6-0)
8. West Valley of Spokane (6-0
9. Ridgefield (6-0)
10. Sehome (4-2)
Others: Squalicum (3-3. Clarkston (3-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (6-0) ... 11 first-place votes
2. La Center (6-0)
3. Seton Catholic (6-0)
4. Nooksack Valley (5-1)
5. Cashmere (5-1)
6. Meridian (5-1)
7. Life Christian Academy (5-0)
8, Kalama (5-1)
9. Lynden Christian (4-2)
T10. Zillah (4-2)
T10. Montesano (4-2)
Others: Mount Baker (4-2), Blaine (4-2).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (6-0) ... 9 first-place votes
2. Asotin (6-0)
3. Toledo (6-0)
4. Onalaska (5-1)
5. Freeman (5-1)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (4-1)
7. La Salle (6-0)
8. Napavine (4-2)
9. Liberty Bell (4-1)
T10. Tri-Cities Prep (4-2)
Others: Colfax (4-2), Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (4-2).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Liberty Christian (6-0) ... 6 first-place votes
2. Naselle (6-0)
3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (6-0) ... 2 first-place votes
4. DeSales (6-0)
5. Pomeroy (6-0)
6. Neah Bay (5-1)
7. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (5-1)
8. Odessa (5-0)
9. Tulalip Heritage (6-0)
10. Quicene (5-1)
Others: Northwest Christian of Lacey (3-0), Wellpinit (5-1).
---