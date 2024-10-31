High School

Washington football coaches association (WSFCA) releases Week 9 season rankings

Coaches from every district in state submit top-10 votes for final time this fall

Todd Milles

Liberty Christian's Joey Isley scores a touchdown in the Patriots' win over Neah Bay in Everett. / Photo by Amanda Pottle

Statewide members from the Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) participated in the association's 2024 rankings poll heading into Week 9.

Here is their rankings for each classification:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (8-0) ... 12 first-place votes

2. Sumner (7-1)

3. Kennedy Catholic (8-0)

4. Lake Stevens (6-2)

5. Chiawana (7-1)

6. Gonzaga Prep (8-0)

7. Graham-Kapowsin (6-2)

8. Glacier Peak (7-1)

9. Mead (7-1)

10. Moses Lake (7-1)

Others: Yelm (7-1), Arlington (7-1), Skyview (6-2)

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (7-0) ... 12 first-place votes

2. O'Dea (8-0)

3. Decatur (8-0)

4. Eastside Catholic (7-1)

5. Lakes (8-0)

6. Kennewick (6-2)

7. Lincoln of Tacoma (6-2)

8. Roosevelt (5-3)

T9. Enumclaw (7-1)

T9. Monroe (7-1)

Others: Sedro-Woolley (6-2), Central Valley (6-2). Mercer Island (8-0).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Tumwater (8-0) ... 12 first-place votes

2. Anacortes (7-1)

3. Lynden (7-1)

4. Archbishop Murphy (6-1)

5. Franklin Pierce (8-0)

6 West Valley of Spokane (8-0)

7. Ridgefield (8-0)

8. W.F. West (7-1)

9. Sehome (6-2)

10. Orting (7-1)

Others: Othello (7-1), Squalicum (4-4).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (8-0) ... 12 first-place votes

2. La Center (8-0)

3. Seton Catholic (8-0)

4. Nooksack Valley (6-2)

5. Cashmere (7-1)

T6, Kalama (5-1)

T6. Lynden Christian (4-2)

8. Life Christian Academy (6-1)

9. Zillah (6-2)

10. Meridian (5-3)

Others: Montesano (5-3)

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Okanogan (8-0) ... 9 first-place votes

2. Asotin (8-0)

3. Onalaska (7-1)

4. Freeman (7-1)

5. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-1)

6. Toledo (7-1)

7. Liberty Bell (6-1)

8. La Salle (8-0)

9. Napavine (6-2)

10. Tri-Cities Prep (6-2)

Others: Colfax (6-2), Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (5-3).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Liberty Christian (8-0) ... 7 first-place votes

2. Naselle (8-0)

3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (8-0) ... 2 first-place votes

4. Pomeroy (8-0)

5. Neah Bay (7-1)

6. DeSales (7-1)

7. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-2)

8. Entiat (7-0)

9. Tulalip Heritage (7-1)

10. Quicene (7-1)

Others: Northwest Christian of Lacey (6-0).

---

