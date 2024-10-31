Washington football coaches association (WSFCA) releases Week 9 season rankings
Statewide members from the Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) participated in the association's 2024 rankings poll heading into Week 9.
Here is their rankings for each classification:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (8-0) ... 12 first-place votes
2. Sumner (7-1)
3. Kennedy Catholic (8-0)
4. Lake Stevens (6-2)
5. Chiawana (7-1)
6. Gonzaga Prep (8-0)
7. Graham-Kapowsin (6-2)
8. Glacier Peak (7-1)
9. Mead (7-1)
10. Moses Lake (7-1)
Others: Yelm (7-1), Arlington (7-1), Skyview (6-2)
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (7-0) ... 12 first-place votes
2. O'Dea (8-0)
3. Decatur (8-0)
4. Eastside Catholic (7-1)
5. Lakes (8-0)
6. Kennewick (6-2)
7. Lincoln of Tacoma (6-2)
8. Roosevelt (5-3)
T9. Enumclaw (7-1)
T9. Monroe (7-1)
Others: Sedro-Woolley (6-2), Central Valley (6-2). Mercer Island (8-0).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (8-0) ... 12 first-place votes
2. Anacortes (7-1)
3. Lynden (7-1)
4. Archbishop Murphy (6-1)
5. Franklin Pierce (8-0)
6 West Valley of Spokane (8-0)
7. Ridgefield (8-0)
8. W.F. West (7-1)
9. Sehome (6-2)
10. Orting (7-1)
Others: Othello (7-1), Squalicum (4-4).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (8-0) ... 12 first-place votes
2. La Center (8-0)
3. Seton Catholic (8-0)
4. Nooksack Valley (6-2)
5. Cashmere (7-1)
T6, Kalama (5-1)
T6. Lynden Christian (4-2)
8. Life Christian Academy (6-1)
9. Zillah (6-2)
10. Meridian (5-3)
Others: Montesano (5-3)
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (8-0) ... 9 first-place votes
2. Asotin (8-0)
3. Onalaska (7-1)
4. Freeman (7-1)
5. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-1)
6. Toledo (7-1)
7. Liberty Bell (6-1)
8. La Salle (8-0)
9. Napavine (6-2)
10. Tri-Cities Prep (6-2)
Others: Colfax (6-2), Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (5-3).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Liberty Christian (8-0) ... 7 first-place votes
2. Naselle (8-0)
3. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (8-0) ... 2 first-place votes
4. Pomeroy (8-0)
5. Neah Bay (7-1)
6. DeSales (7-1)
7. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-2)
8. Entiat (7-0)
9. Tulalip Heritage (7-1)
10. Quicene (7-1)
Others: Northwest Christian of Lacey (6-0).
---