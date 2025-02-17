High School

Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/17/2025)

After O'Dea's early exit from the Sea-King District, Federal Way moves into top 10 in 3A for first time this season

Todd Milles

Cesar Hernandez and Davis of Yakima are co-champions of the 4A CBBN
Cesar Hernandez and Davis of Yakima are co-champions of the 4A CBBN / Photo by Brenda Hartline-Juarez

It is six days before selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, and here is SBLIve WA's 10th run of top-10 boys rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Richland (22-0)

2. Glacier Peak (19-2)

3. Auburn (21-2)

4. Camas (17-3)

5. Gonzaga Prep (21-2)

6. West Valley of Yakima (16-5)

7. Mount Si (17-6)

8. Puyallup (20-5)

9. Davis of Yakima (19-2)

10. Arlington (18-5),

Others: Olympia (21-4), Kentwood (17-6). Mead (17-5), Redmond (18-6).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach (21-2)

2. Garfield (16-6)

3. Bellevue (19-4)

4. Shorecrest (20-2)

5. Edmonds-Woodway (22-1)

6. Lincoln of Tacoma (23-3)

7. Seattle Prep (15-9)

8. Auburn Mountainview (21-1)

9. Federal Way (19-3)

10. Mount Spokane (15-7)

Others: Monroe (19-3), Eastside Catholic (12-12), Liberty of Issaquah (15-6). Bellarmine Prep (20-7).

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (22-0)

2. Grandview (20-2)

3. R.A. Long (20-1)

4. Selah (17-4)

5. Bremerton (15-5)

6. Mark Morris (19-3)

7. Prosser (17-6)

8. West Valley of Spokane (17-3)

9. Columbia River (17-4)

10. Franklin Pierce (17-3)

Others: Bainbridge (16-4), Lakewood (17-6), Sequim (16-3), Pullman (15-5).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright (17-2)

2. Lynden Christian (19-2)

3. Royal (23-1)

4. Zillah (19-3)

5. King's (16-4)

6. Seton Catholic (16-5)

7. Meridian (15-7)

8. Bear Creek (17-4)

9. Riverside (14-5)

10. Chelan (19-5)

Others: Cascade Christian (16-6), Wapato (14-8), Bellevue Christian (14-4), Cashmere (16-7).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Columbia of Burbank (22-1)

2. Reardan (20-1)

3. Freeman (18-3)

4. Colfax (20-2)

5. Lake Roosevelt (21-3)

6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (17-5)

7. Okanogan (19-5)

8. Napavine (19-2)

9. Tri-Cities Prep (19-5)

10. Adna (18-4)

Others: Toledo (20-3), La Salle (18-6), Liberty Bell (14-10), St. George's (12-11).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (20-1)

2. DeSales (22-1)

3. Moses Lake Christian (17-2)

4. Lummi (20-3)

5. Tulalip Heritage (18-2)

6. Wellpinit (18-5)

7. Willapa Valley (19-2)

8. Summit Classical (20-4)

9. Columbia Adventist (17-2)

10. Neah Bay (16-3)

Others: Sound Christian Academy (18-4), Northport (19-5), Inchelium (16-4), Muckleshoot Tribal (16-4).

---

Published
Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

