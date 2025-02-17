Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/17/2025)
It is six days before selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, and here is SBLIve WA's 10th run of top-10 boys rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (22-0)
2. Glacier Peak (19-2)
3. Auburn (21-2)
4. Camas (17-3)
5. Gonzaga Prep (21-2)
6. West Valley of Yakima (16-5)
7. Mount Si (17-6)
8. Puyallup (20-5)
9. Davis of Yakima (19-2)
10. Arlington (18-5),
Others: Olympia (21-4), Kentwood (17-6). Mead (17-5), Redmond (18-6).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (21-2)
2. Garfield (16-6)
3. Bellevue (19-4)
4. Shorecrest (20-2)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (22-1)
6. Lincoln of Tacoma (23-3)
7. Seattle Prep (15-9)
8. Auburn Mountainview (21-1)
9. Federal Way (19-3)
10. Mount Spokane (15-7)
Others: Monroe (19-3), Eastside Catholic (12-12), Liberty of Issaquah (15-6). Bellarmine Prep (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (22-0)
2. Grandview (20-2)
3. R.A. Long (20-1)
4. Selah (17-4)
5. Bremerton (15-5)
6. Mark Morris (19-3)
7. Prosser (17-6)
8. West Valley of Spokane (17-3)
9. Columbia River (17-4)
10. Franklin Pierce (17-3)
Others: Bainbridge (16-4), Lakewood (17-6), Sequim (16-3), Pullman (15-5).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (17-2)
2. Lynden Christian (19-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-3)
5. King's (16-4)
6. Seton Catholic (16-5)
7. Meridian (15-7)
8. Bear Creek (17-4)
9. Riverside (14-5)
10. Chelan (19-5)
Others: Cascade Christian (16-6), Wapato (14-8), Bellevue Christian (14-4), Cashmere (16-7).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (22-1)
2. Reardan (20-1)
3. Freeman (18-3)
4. Colfax (20-2)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-3)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (17-5)
7. Okanogan (19-5)
8. Napavine (19-2)
9. Tri-Cities Prep (19-5)
10. Adna (18-4)
Others: Toledo (20-3), La Salle (18-6), Liberty Bell (14-10), St. George's (12-11).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (20-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (17-2)
4. Lummi (20-3)
5. Tulalip Heritage (18-2)
6. Wellpinit (18-5)
7. Willapa Valley (19-2)
8. Summit Classical (20-4)
9. Columbia Adventist (17-2)
10. Neah Bay (16-3)
Others: Sound Christian Academy (18-4), Northport (19-5), Inchelium (16-4), Muckleshoot Tribal (16-4).
---