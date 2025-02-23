Washington high school boys basketball rankings (2/23/2025)
With it being selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, here is SBLIve WA's final set of top-10 boys rankings for each classification:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Richland (23-1)
2. Glacier Peak (21-2)
3. Auburn (23-2)
4. Gonzaga Prep (22-2)
5. Mount Si (19-7)
6. Camas (18-4)
7. West Valley of Yakima (17-5)
8. Puyallup (20-6)
9. Davis of Yakima (20-3)
10. Kentwood (19-6)
Others: Olympia (21-5), Arlington (19-7), Lake Washington (20-7), Emerald Ridge (19-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Rainier Beach (24-2)
2. Bellevue (21-5)
3. Garfield (18-7)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (25-3)
5. Edmonds-Woodway (23-2)
6. Seattle Prep (17-10)
7. Mount Spokane (17-7)
8. Monroe (21-3)
9. Shorecrest (21-3)
10. Auburn Mountainview (22-2)
Others: Federal Way (19-4), Eastside Catholic (13-14), Liberty of Issaquah (16-8). Bellarmine Prep (22-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (23-1)
2. R.A. Long (22-1)
3. Selah (19-4)
4. Bremerton (18-5)
5. Prosser (19-7)
6. Mark Morris (20-4)
7. West Valley of Spokane (20-3)
8. Lakewood (18-6)
9. Columbia River (18-5)
10. Franklin Pierce (19-4)
Others: Bainbridge (18-5), Sequim (18-4), Ridgefield (15-8), Foster (18-7)
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright (19-2)
2. Lynden Christian (21-2)
3. Royal (23-1)
4. Zillah (19-4)
5. King's (18-4)
6. Seton Catholic (18-5)
7. Riverside (16-5)
8. Meridian (17-7)
9. Bear Creek (18-5)
10. Chelan (21-5)
Others: Bellevue Christian (18-5), Cashmere (18-8), Fort Vancouver (17-6), Wapato (15-10).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Columbia of Burbank (23-1)
2. Freeman (20-3)
3. Reardan (21-2)
4. Colfax (20-3)
5. Lake Roosevelt (21-4)
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-7)
7. Toledo (22-3)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (20-5)
9. Napavine (21-3)
10. Okanogan (19-6)
Others: Adna (19-5), La Salle (18-7), Liberty Bell (15-10), Rainier (15-10).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (22-1)
2. DeSales (22-1)
3. Moses Lake Christian (19-2)
4. Lummi (22-3)
5. Willapa Valley (21-2)
6. Tulalip Heritage (20-3)
7. Neah Bay (18-4)
8. Wellpinit (18-6)
9. Summit Classical (21-6)
10. Columbia Adventist (18-4)
Others: Muckleshoot Tribal (18-5), Inchelium (17-4), Sound Christian Academy (19-6), Sunnyside Christian (18-8).
---