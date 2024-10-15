Washington high school football computer rankings (10/15/2024)
SBLive's data-driven rankings are in fourth week of calculation
Heading down the home stretch of the regular season in Washington high school football, SBLive WA is releasing its fourth set of computer rankings for 2024. Rankings below are updated through Oct. 14:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS: Road-warrior Camas keeps buiding impressive resume.
CLASS 3A RANKINGS: Is powerhouse O'Dea headed for another 3A Metro title?
CLASS 2A RANKINGS: Tumwater now unanimous No. 1 choice in all rankings.
CLASS 1A RANKINGS: With tough games ahead, La Center can build ... or fall.
CLASS 2B RANKINGS: After hogging spotlight, Okanogan moves aside ... for Asotin.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS: Balanced Liberty Christian continues to hold top slot.
---
