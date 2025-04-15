Washington high school football offseason coaching hires in 2A, 1A and B: Kyle Fox promoted at Clarkston
You could say Kyle Fox was meant to be a football coach.
After playing wide receiver at Clarkston High School and graduating in 2008, he immediately began coaching at the local middle school.
And after serving as the school's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, Fox, who will 35 on Thursday, was promoted a couple weeks ago to be Brycen Bye's successor in leading one of the best programs in the Class 2A ranks.
"I've learned a lot from Brycen," Fox said. "Aside from the Xs and Os, he has shown what it takes for a program to ensure consistency."
Fox was around the program a little bit after graduation, then spent five years at Asotin under Jim Holman before returning to join Bye's staff.
An English teacher at the high school, Fox said he was content just being Bye's right-hand man before the longtime coach resigned this winter after 11 seasons to spend more time with family.
After having conversations with Bye about his own future, Fox said eventually he was ready "to take on the responsibility of being a head coach."
"I've put a lot into this program the last six years," Fox said.
Fox said he will be switching to the offensive side as the team's play-caller in 2025.
---
CLASS 2A
Kenneth Alexander, Marysville-Pilchuck: Returns to program where he served as defensive coordinator - and left in 2021 to become coach at Mount Vernon. Most recently was defensive coordinator at Stanwood.
Tyler Gedney, Centralia: Former Rochester quarterback replaces Jon Rooklidge after two season. Was local middle school coach the past three years. Also was an assistant at W.F. West and his almia mater.
Seth Longwill, Quincy: Ex-Jackrabbits' and Whitworth wide receiver get first crack leading alma mater. Is in fourth season coaching Quincy baseball program, one he led to a WIAA championship as a player in the 1990s.
Ben Nelson, Hockinson: First-time coach takes over for Clint LeCount. Worked on Mike Woodward's staff both at Woodland and Battle Ground, most recently as the offensive coordinator last season.
Dayne Sampson, Nathan Hale: California product was Scott Hare's junior varsity coach the past two seasons at Eastlake. Has extensive coaching background (13 years) in Greater Eastside Junior Football Association.
Still open: Deer Park, Eatonville, Rentond
---
CLASS 1A
Devon Bouvier, College Place: Kennewick graduate and ex-professional baseball player is school's baseball coach. Has also been an offensive football assistant at College Place the past three seasons.
Jake Busby, East Jefferson: Has deep Florida roots, he returned to Pensacola Catholic last fall as tight ends coach. Came out to Washington in 2020, and was Shelton's offensive coordinator (2020-23). First-time head coach.
Jeff Johnson, Bellevue Christian/Seattle Christian: First-time coach has been longtime assistant in area, including part of Skyline state championship squads. Served one season as line coach at Bellevue Christian (2023).
---
CLASS 'B'
Josh Burrowes, Touchet: Former all-state running back was on 1999 state championship squad, and led school back to 2002 title game. Was school's defensive and special teams coordinator past three seasons.
Shawn Custis, Tulalip Heritage: Former youth coach was defensive assistant at Marysville-Pilchuck for two season, and special teams coordinator at Archbishop Murphy the past two seasons. Works at Tualaip Boys & Girls Club.
John Peterson, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley: A retired 1977 Willapa Valley graduate, Peterson has been on alma mater's staff before as defensive coordinator. Served as interim coach one season - 2011.
T.J. Wilder, Goldendale: Ex-West Valley of Yakima linebacker is now pastor of local Bible Baptist Church. Coached special teams at high school level, and oversaw undefeated middle school squad last fall.
Still open: Mabton, Mossyrock, Quilcene
---