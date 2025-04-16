Washington high school football offseason coaching hires in 3A: Tony Slater moves on to Stanwood
As Tony Slater continues on his early head-coaching football journey, he continues to eye the family record.
He's mapped out how many wins he needs - and how many years he'd need to coach - to grab supremacy.
Slater, 38, was hired in March to become the new coach at Stanwood High School, which has become one of the best programs in the 3A Wesco.
If Slater and the Spartans can continue their newfound success, he can quickly add to the four victories he accumulated in two seasons at Lincoln of Seattle.
That only leaves him 283 coaching wins behind ... late uncle Terry Ennis, who also won three WIAA championships (one at Cascade of Everett and two at Archbishop Murphy).
"I loved my uncle ... and he was a great father figure, and put me on the right path," Slater said. "He showed me what it is like to work hard and figure things out
"But he wouldn't want me to be like him, but be me and the best version of myself."
After graduating from Pacific Lutheran University in 2010, Slater returned to his alma mater to become a defensive line coach at Archbishop Murphy under Jerry Jensen - and was on staff when the school won the Class 2A championship in 2016.
After Aaron Hart left Lincoln of Seattle in 2023 to take a job in Vancouver, Slater was hired to lead a program for the first time.
"They gave me a shot," Slater said. "Without that, I wouldn't be here at Stanwood."
Which, in a twist of family fate, is where Ennis got his high school coaching career started.
"To me, this place is heaven," Slater said. "It is a dream job."
--
CLASS 3A
Garrett Baldwin, Shelton: Has previous coaching ties to District 4 after spending three seasons as Black Hills' coach (2021-23). Spent 2024 as offensive assistant at Valley City State University (NAIA) in North Dakota.
Tim Claridge, River Ridge: Tacoma native was promoted to becoming first-time WiAA coach, although he has extensive youth-football coaching experience (and has been president of the Thurston County Youth Football League).
Darin Gardner, Kelso: 1999 Hilanders graduate played basketball and baseball, but has been on football staff for 19 seasons, starting as 'C' squad assistant. Has been school's offensive coordinator since 2019 under Steve Amrine, who resigned over winter.
Rob Hammond, Kentlake: Wyoming native coached at in-state Buffalo HS for 12 seasons. He won the Class 2A title in 2018, and stepped down last year to join the Kentlake staff. Was teammate of ex-UW and current Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer at Sioux Falls in mid-1990s.
Rob Jones, Garfield: Has been an assistant all over King County (Lindbergh, Tyee, Franklin, Rainier Beach, Highline, Renton) - and spent last season as offensive coordinator at Foster. Was running back on standout Franklin teams in early 1990s.
Clay Mauro, Peninsula: Former all-state linebacker in Nevada spent five seasons on Green Valley (Nev.) staff, including final two years as coach. Served as special-teams coordinator (and ILB coach) at Peninsula last fall, and was promoted after Ross Filkins retired.
Joe Roth, Edmonds-Woodway: 2006 Arlington graduate was on Mount Vernon staff three years later, then joined ex-Edmond-Woodway coach John Gradwohl's defensive staff from 2014-19. Spent last season at Stanwood, eventually as defensive coordinator.
Jeff Scoma, Gig Harbor: Led Stanwood to a pair of WIAA Class 3A playoff appearances (2021, 2022), but abruptly resigned early in fourth season last September. Also coached at La Conner. Has Wing-T roots from days in Bellevue program.
Eric Solbakken, Snohomish: Was six-year assistant at two-time Class 4A champion Lake Stevens where he coached wide receivers. Before that, spent nearly a decade as the offensive coordinator at Shorewood (2010-19).
Chris Wright, Interlake: Former staff member with the Washington Huskies spent past three seasons as assistant with Saints, including last season as offensive coordinator under Lavon Coleman. Hired in March as first-time coach.
---