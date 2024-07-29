Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 1A league in 2024
The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 1A leagues.
---
1A CARIBOU TRAIL
1. Omak
2. Chelan
3. Cascade of Leavenworth
Why Omak: Defending champion Cashmere's departure to the 1A SCAC compresses this into the smallest league in the state. Pioneers won a WIAA playoff game last fall, and even though they graduated QB Beau Sackman, junior Jase Long is one to watch.
---
1A EMERALD SOUND
1. King's
2. Granite Falls
3. Cedar Park Christian
4. South Whidbey
Why King's: Five-time defending champions' last league loss came in 2019 (Granite Falls). Running game should be in good shape with RB Braeden Caulk finding holes behind bruising OT Simon VanderWell, one of the top small-school linemen in the state.
---
1A EVERGREEN
1. Montesano
2. Tenino
3. Rochester
4. Elma
5. Hoquiam
Why Montesano: Tenino and its big senior class could push for a league title, but Bulldogs' pedigree too good to bet against. They lost a lot of experience along the defensive line, but QB Tyson Perry has collection of quality playmakers to employ on offense.
---
1A NORTHEAST
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Riverside
3. Colville
4. Medical Lake
Why Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls: Yes, the Eagles lost a lot from their state runner-up squad last December, including all-state defensive back Hiro Patterson. But they're still the class of this league, and watch for RB Brady Nine's playmaking role to increase even further.
---
1A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE
1. Nooksack Valley
2. Lynden Christian
3. Meridian
4. Mount Baker
5. Blaine
Why Nooksack Valley: Is this the year the purple-colored slobber knockers break through? RB Colton Lentz is in the conversation for top running back in the state, and the Brady Ackermant-Adlei Whitworth lineman duo could cause a few interior collisions.
---
1A NISQUALLY
1. Life Christian Academy
2. Cascade Christian
3. Bellevue Christian
4. Klahowya
5. Annie Wright
6. Kingston (2A)
7. East Jefferson
8. Vashon Island
Why Life Christian: Based on returning experience (20 starters back) and influx of young talent, especially along the offensive line, the Eagles are set up to take the biggest jump in stature this fall. Dual-threat QB Jabez Boyd makes it all go.
---
1A SCAC
1. Royal
2. Cashmere
3. Connell
4. Zillah
5. Naches Valley
6. College Place
7. Wahluke
8. Kiona-Benton
9. Wapato
Why Royal: Well ... duh! The Knights are the four-time defending state champions with the classification's best coach (Wiley Allred), player (QB Lance Allred) and big game-winning program. Newcomer Cashmere could be a threat, though.
---
1A TRICO
1. Seton Catholic
2. La Center
3. Kalama
4. Castle Rock
5. Stevenson
6. White Salmon
7. King's Way Christian
8. Fort Vancouver
Why Seton Catholic: The separation in roster talent between the Cougars and La Center is negligible. Bulk of Seton Catholic's core talented offensive group returns, led by QB Kolten Gesser, RB Jacob Williams, WR Ryker Ruelas and ATH Joe Callerame.
---