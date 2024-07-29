High School

Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 1A league in 2024

Four-time defending state champion Royal should get better SCAC push from newcomer Cashmere, as well as improved Connell, Zillah

Todd Milles

Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.
Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023. / Photo by Sean Carter

The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 1A leagues.

1A CARIBOU TRAIL

Beau Sackman graduated, but Omak has another promising quarterback in junior Jase Long.
Beau Sackman graduated, but Omak has another promising quarterback in junior Jase Long. / Photo courtesy of Omak athletics

1. Omak

2. Chelan

3. Cascade of Leavenworth

Why Omak: Defending champion Cashmere's departure to the 1A SCAC compresses this into the smallest league in the state. Pioneers won a WIAA playoff game last fall, and even though they graduated QB Beau Sackman, junior Jase Long is one to watch.

1A EMERALD SOUND

Colton Adams' season ended in Week 8 in 2023 because of injury, but he is healthy as a senior.
Colton Adams' season ended in Week 8 in 2023 because of injury, but he is healthy as a senior. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. King's

2. Granite Falls

3. Cedar Park Christian

4. South Whidbey

Why King'sFive-time defending champions' last league loss came in 2019 (Granite Falls). Running game should be in good shape with RB Braeden Caulk finding holes behind bruising OT Simon VanderWell, one of the top small-school linemen in the state.

1A EVERGREEN

Mason Rasmussen leads a good group of pass catchers at Montesano heading into 2024.
Mason Rasmussen leads a good group of pass catchers at Montesano heading into 2024. / Photo courtesy of Mason Rasmussen

1. Montesano

2. Tenino

3. Rochester

4. Elma

5. Hoquiam

Why Montesano: Tenino and its big senior class could push for a league title, but Bulldogs' pedigree too good to bet against. They lost a lot of experience along the defensive line, but QB Tyson Perry has collection of quality playmakers to employ on offense.

1A NORTHEAST

After being in the Class 1A title game in 2023, Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls is still the team to beat in 1A Northeast.
After being in the Class 1A title game in 2023, Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls is still the team to beat in 1A Northeast. / Photo courtesy of Lakeside athletics

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

2. Riverside

3. Colville

4. Medical Lake

Why Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls: Yes, the Eagles lost a lot from their state runner-up squad last December, including all-state defensive back Hiro Patterson. But they're still the class of this league, and watch for RB Brady Nine's playmaking role to increase even further.

1A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

Nooksack Valley's Colton Lentz is closing in on a few rushing records heading into 2024.
Nooksack Valley's Colton Lentz is closing in on a few rushing records heading into 2024. / Photo by Hailey Palmer

1. Nooksack Valley

2. Lynden Christian

3. Meridian

4. Mount Baker

5. Blaine

Why Nooksack Valley: Is this the year the purple-colored slobber knockers break through? RB Colton Lentz is in the conversation for top running back in the state, and the Brady Ackermant-Adlei Whitworth lineman duo could cause a few interior collisions.

1A NISQUALLY

Life Christian only graduated three senior regulars, so guys such as Zach McKnight are back to lead the attack.
zach mcknight lcaLife Christian only graduated three senior regulars, so guys such as Zach McKnight are back to lead the attack..jpeg / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Life Christian Academy

2. Cascade Christian

3. Bellevue Christian

4. Klahowya

5. Annie Wright

6. Kingston (2A)

7. East Jefferson

8. Vashon Island

Why Life Christian: Based on returning experience (20 starters back) and influx of young talent, especially along the offensive line, the Eagles are set up to take the biggest jump in stature this fall. Dual-threat QB Jabez Boyd makes it all go.

1A SCAC

Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile
Shea Stevenson and Benson Jenks celebrate a tackle in Royal's WIAA Class 1A championship game win over Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Royal

2. Cashmere

3. Connell

4. Zillah

5. Naches Valley

6. College Place

7. Wahluke

8. Kiona-Benton

9. Wapato

Why Royal: Well ... duh! The Knights are the four-time defending state champions with the classification's best coach (Wiley Allred), player (QB Lance Allred) and big game-winning program. Newcomer Cashmere could be a threat, though.

1A TRICO

Seton Catholic made a surprising run to the Class 1A semifinals a year ago, and is a 1A Trico favorite this fall.
Seton Catholic made a surprising run to the Class 1A semifinals a year ago, and is a 1A Trico favorite this fall. / Photo courtesy of Seton Catholic athletics

1. Seton Catholic

2. La Center

3. Kalama

4. Castle Rock

5. Stevenson

6. White Salmon

7. King's Way Christian

8. Fort Vancouver

Why Seton Catholic: The separation in roster talent between the Cougars and La Center is negligible. Bulk of Seton Catholic's core talented offensive group returns, led by QB Kolten Gesser, RB Jacob Williams, WR Ryker Ruelas and ATH Joe Callerame.

