Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 2A league in 2024

Power brokers await in the Northwest Conference as defending state champion Anacortes and Lynden clash for supremacy

Todd Milles

Do Carter Dungy and the North Kitsap Vikings have another deep WIAA playoff run in them in 2024?
Do Carter Dungy and the North Kitsap Vikings have another deep WIAA playoff run in them in 2024? / Photo by Vince Miller

The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 2A leagues.

2A CWAC

Othello lineman Mason Perez was voted 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in 2023.
Othello lineman Mason Perez was voted 2A CWAC defensive player of the year in 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Othello

2. Ephrata

3. Prosser

4. East Valley of Yakima

5. Ellensburg

6. Selah

7. Grandview

8. Toppenish

9. Quincy

Why Othello: Proven system. Huskies also return enough impact skill-position playmakers on both sides (Rodrigo Garza, Jordan DeLeon), plus arguably the top two-way lineman in the classification In Mason Perez, to reign supreme once again.

2A EVERGREEN

Much of Tumwater's hopes of returning to the WIAA Class 2A championship game in 2024 hinges on its defense.
Much of Tumwater's hopes of returning to the WIAA Class 2A championship game in 2024 hinges on its defense. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Tumwater

2. W.F. West

3. Aberdeen

4. Black Hills

5. Centralia

Why Tumwater: Are the Thunderbirds still sore after losing to Anacortes in the 2023 WIAA title game? You betcha. And they are motivated to finish the job this fall, led by physical defensive front (LBs Beckett Wall, Cash Short and NG Malijah Tucker).

2A GREATER SPOKANE LEAGUE

Co-2A GSHL champion Clarkston figures to be in league championship huntT again in 2024.
Co-2A GSHL champion Clarkston figures to be in league championship huntT again in 2024. / Photo by Gary Bye

1. Clarkston

2. West Valley of Spokane

3. Rogers of Spokane

4. Pullman

5. Deer Park

6. East Valley of Spokane

7. North Central

Why Clarkston: This really is a even-money three-team race. The team that won a WIAA playoff game gets the nod, even though QB Carter Steinwand is gone (Whitworth), WR Ryken Craber is back to give new QB Hayden Line a reliable target.

2A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

Woodland's Elijah Andersen was 2A GSHL MVP as a junior in 2023, and is one of state's top all purpose players.
Woodland's Elijah Andersen was 2A GSHL MVP as a junior in 2023, and is one of state's top all purpose players. / Photo courtesy of Woodland athletics

1. Woodland

2. Washougal

3. Mark Morris

4. Ridgefield

5. Hudson's Bay

6. Hockinson

7. Columbia River

8. R.A. Long

Why Woodland: Flip a coin - any one of top five teams could emerge in late October with a league title. What swings it the defending 2A GSHL champions' way is do-everything RB Elijah Andersen, the best big-play performer in the bi-county league.

2A KINGCO

Much will be asked of senior quarterback Connor Altmyr as Cedcrest moves into 2A KingCo.
Much will be asked of senior quarterback Connor Altmyr as Cedcrest moves into 2A KingCo. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Cedarcrest

2. Renton

3. Evergreen of Seattle

4. Lindbergh

5. Foster

Why Cedarcrest: With Highline now in 3A, the newcomer (Cedarcrest) gets the nod over the heir apparent (Renton). Why? Limited Red Wolves' roster has productive playmakers, paced by returning near-2,000-yard passer Connor Altmyer.

2A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE

Anacortes wide receiver Brady Beaner pulls away from a defender in WIAA Class 2A championship game.
Anacortes wide receiver Brady Beaner pulls away from a defender in WIAA Class 2A championship game. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Anacortes

2. Lynden

3. Archbishop Murphy

4. Sehome

5. Squalicum

6. Lakewood

7. Marysville-Pilchuck

8. Burlington-Edison

9. Bellingham

Why Anacortes: The rumble is on between last fall's WIAA champion and the school which won the previous two 2A titles (Lynden). Seahawks have best collection of skill-position players in classification, led by the Beaner brothers (Brock, Brady).

2A OLYMPIC

After nearly rushing for 1,000 yards last fall, Carter Dungy will be focal point in North Kitsap offense in 2024.
After nearly rushing for 1,000 yards last fall, Carter Dungy will be focal point in North Kitsap offense in 2024. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. North Kitsap

2. Bainbridge Island

3. Olympic

4. Port Angeles

5. Bremerton

6. North Mason

7. Sequim

Why North Kitsap: Offense expected to shift to more run-oriented attack in 2024 with RB Carter Dungy, a near 1,000-yard rusher, running behind LT Nate Thornton and company - at least until new QB Dawsyn Anderson gets his feet steady.

2A SPSL

Expect another heavy dosage of junior Carson McCall in the Orting offense this fall.
Expect another heavy dosage of junior Carson McCall in the Orting offense this fall. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Orting

2. Fife

3. Steilacoom

4. Franklin Pierce

5. Washington

6. Eatonville

7. Clover Park

8. Foss

Why Orting: Enumclaw's departure to 3A leaves a gaping hole at the top. Even though the Cardinals lost 15 seniors from last year's state squad, they still have RB Carson McCall on offense, and disruptive DE Jashaun Pena on defense.

Published |Modified
