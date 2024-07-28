Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 2A league in 2024
The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 2A leagues.
---
2A CWAC
1. Othello
2. Ephrata
3. Prosser
4. East Valley of Yakima
5. Ellensburg
6. Selah
7. Grandview
8. Toppenish
9. Quincy
Why Othello: Proven system. Huskies also return enough impact skill-position playmakers on both sides (Rodrigo Garza, Jordan DeLeon), plus arguably the top two-way lineman in the classification In Mason Perez, to reign supreme once again.
---
2A EVERGREEN
1. Tumwater
2. W.F. West
3. Aberdeen
4. Black Hills
5. Centralia
Why Tumwater: Are the Thunderbirds still sore after losing to Anacortes in the 2023 WIAA title game? You betcha. And they are motivated to finish the job this fall, led by physical defensive front (LBs Beckett Wall, Cash Short and NG Malijah Tucker).
---
2A GREATER SPOKANE LEAGUE
1. Clarkston
2. West Valley of Spokane
3. Rogers of Spokane
4. Pullman
5. Deer Park
6. East Valley of Spokane
7. North Central
Why Clarkston: This really is a even-money three-team race. The team that won a WIAA playoff game gets the nod, even though QB Carter Steinwand is gone (Whitworth), WR Ryken Craber is back to give new QB Hayden Line a reliable target.
---
2A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE
1. Woodland
2. Washougal
3. Mark Morris
4. Ridgefield
5. Hudson's Bay
6. Hockinson
7. Columbia River
8. R.A. Long
Why Woodland: Flip a coin - any one of top five teams could emerge in late October with a league title. What swings it the defending 2A GSHL champions' way is do-everything RB Elijah Andersen, the best big-play performer in the bi-county league.
---
2A KINGCO
1. Cedarcrest
2. Renton
3. Evergreen of Seattle
4. Lindbergh
5. Foster
Why Cedarcrest: With Highline now in 3A, the newcomer (Cedarcrest) gets the nod over the heir apparent (Renton). Why? Limited Red Wolves' roster has productive playmakers, paced by returning near-2,000-yard passer Connor Altmyer.
---
2A NORTHWEST CONFERENCE
1. Anacortes
2. Lynden
3. Archbishop Murphy
4. Sehome
5. Squalicum
6. Lakewood
7. Marysville-Pilchuck
8. Burlington-Edison
9. Bellingham
Why Anacortes: The rumble is on between last fall's WIAA champion and the school which won the previous two 2A titles (Lynden). Seahawks have best collection of skill-position players in classification, led by the Beaner brothers (Brock, Brady).
---
2A OLYMPIC
1. North Kitsap
2. Bainbridge Island
3. Olympic
4. Port Angeles
5. Bremerton
6. North Mason
7. Sequim
Why North Kitsap: Offense expected to shift to more run-oriented attack in 2024 with RB Carter Dungy, a near 1,000-yard rusher, running behind LT Nate Thornton and company - at least until new QB Dawsyn Anderson gets his feet steady.
---
2A SPSL
1. Orting
2. Fife
3. Steilacoom
4. Franklin Pierce
5. Washington
6. Eatonville
7. Clover Park
8. Foss
Why Orting: Enumclaw's departure to 3A leaves a gaping hole at the top. Even though the Cardinals lost 15 seniors from last year's state squad, they still have RB Carson McCall on offense, and disruptive DE Jashaun Pena on defense.
---