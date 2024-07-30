Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 2B league in 2024
The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 2B leagues.
---
2B CENTRAL NORTH
1. Napavine
2. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
3. Forks
4. Adna
5. Raymond-South Bend
6. Ilwaco
Why Napavine: 2022 state champions lost in Class 2B finals to Okanogan in Seattle. Still one of deepest programs in classifications, biggest question is who will replace all-state QB Ashton Demarest to run this offensive juggernaut?
---
2B CENTRAL SOUTH
1. Onalaska
2. Toledo
3. Rainier
4. Morton-White Pass
5. Mossyrock
6. Toutle Lake
7. Winlock
Why Onalaska: Should be a barnburner race between the Loggers and Toledo - two top-five teams overall - for the divisional crown. Yes, Onalaska needs to find suitable replacement for QB Kayden Mozingo, but stable of running backs is deep, led by Rodrigo Rodriguez.
---
2B CENTRAL WASHINGTON
1. Okanogan
2. Liberty Bell
3. Manson
4. Brewster
5. Lake Roosevelt
6. Tonasket
Why Okanogan: Bulldogs were the class of the state last fall, defeating Napavine for the WIAA tile. And they return 15 starters from that group, including recent Boise State commit Carter Kuchenbuch, the classification's player of the year (QB/DL) in 2023.
---
2B EWAC EAST
1. Columbia of Burbank
2. Tri-Cities Prep
3. River View
4. Warden
5. Granger
Why Columbia of Burbank: Any one of top three teams can win this division. With basketball standouts Tristan Frimodt and Quincy Scott returning to football after one-year absence, Coyotes should be back to terrorizing defenses in open space.
---
2B EWAC WEST
1. Goldendale
2. La Salle
3. Cle Elum-Roslyn
4. Kittitas
5, White Swan
6. Highland
Why Goldendale: A half-decade ago, this program struggled to stay in games. Now, it is the class of the EWAC, and the Timberwolves should still showcase an elite defense, led by DT Seth Wilder, the league's defensive player of the year in 2023.
---
2B NORTHEAST (UPPER)
1. Freeman
2. Northwest Christian of Colbert
3. Newport
4. Asotin
5. Reardan
6. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna
7. Chewelah
2B NORTHEAST (LOWER)
1. Liberty of Spangle
2. Colfax
3. Kettle Falls
4. Davenport
Why Freeman: Comes down from Class 1A ranks, Scotties return 14 starters, including junior QB Logan Schultz, who has a chance to be one of the program's all-time great signal callers. He will have plenty of experienced playmakers to feed the ball to.
---
2B NORTHWEST
1. Friday Harbor
2. Coupeville
Why Friday Harbor: Defending league champions beat Coupeville twice a year ago, and return bulk of starting senior-heavy unit, including reigning offensive and defensive most valuable player Whiley McCutcheon, who should be big for first-year coach Shawn Kleine.
---