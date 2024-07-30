High School

Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 2B league in 2024

Depth is still in southwest Washington with Napavine, Onalaska and Toledo, but power is East with defending champion Okanogan

After two impressive WIAA playoff runs the past two season in Class 1A, Freeman should be a serious player in 2024 in the Class 2B ranks.
The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 2B leagues.

2B CENTRAL NORTH

Napavine's Karsen Denault is a Class 2B all-state candidate in 2024 at wide receiver.
1. Napavine

2. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

3. Forks

4. Adna

5. Raymond-South Bend

6. Ilwaco

Why Napavine: 2022 state champions lost in Class 2B finals to Okanogan in Seattle. Still one of deepest programs in classifications, biggest question is who will replace all-state QB Ashton Demarest to run this offensive juggernaut?

2B CENTRAL SOUTH

Running back Rodrigo Rodriguez was a 2,000-yard rusher for Onalaska in 2023, and should match that again this fall.
1. Onalaska

2. Toledo

3. Rainier

4. Morton-White Pass

5. Mossyrock

6. Toutle Lake

7. Winlock

Why Onalaska: Should be a barnburner race between the Loggers and Toledo - two top-five teams overall - for the divisional crown. Yes, Onalaska needs to find suitable replacement for QB Kayden Mozingo, but stable of running backs is deep, led by Rodrigo Rodriguez.

2B CENTRAL WASHINGTON

Carter Kuchenbuch led Okanogan to WIAA Class 2B football championships last fall over Napavine in Seattle.
1. Okanogan

2. Liberty Bell

3. Manson

4. Brewster

5. Lake Roosevelt

6. Tonasket

Why Okanogan: Bulldogs were the class of the state last fall, defeating Napavine for the WIAA tile. And they return 15 starters from that group, including recent Boise State commit Carter Kuchenbuch, the classification's player of the year (QB/DL) in 2023.

2B EWAC EAST

With the return of basketball standouts Tristan Frimodt, here, and Quincy Scott, Columbia of Burbank has elite playmakers.
1. Columbia of Burbank

2. Tri-Cities Prep

3. River View

4. Warden

5. Granger

Why Columbia of Burbank: Any one of top three teams can win this division. With basketball standouts Tristan Frimodt and Quincy Scott returning to football after one-year absence, Coyotes should be back to terrorizing defenses in open space.

2B EWAC WEST

Goldendale returns a large senior class in 2024, including quarterback Braxton Seaver.
1. Goldendale

2. La Salle

3. Cle Elum-Roslyn

4. Kittitas

5, White Swan 

6. Highland

Why Goldendale: A half-decade ago, this program struggled to stay in games. Now, it is the class of the EWAC, and the Timberwolves should still showcase an elite defense, led by DT Seth Wilder, the league's defensive player of the year in 2023.

2B NORTHEAST (UPPER)

As Freeman moves down to Class 2B this fall, quarterback Logan Schultz will be a big factor in what offense does.
1. Freeman

2. Northwest Christian of Colbert

3. Newport

4. Asotin

5. Reardan

6. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna

7. Chewelah

2B NORTHEAST (LOWER)

1. Liberty of Spangle

2. Colfax

3. Kettle Falls

4. Davenport

Why Freeman: Comes down from Class 1A ranks, Scotties return 14 starters, including junior QB Logan Schultz, who has a chance to be one of the program's all-time great signal callers. He will have plenty of experienced playmakers to feed the ball to.

2B NORTHWEST

Defending 2B Northwest champion Friday Harbor is senior-heavy in 2024, including linebacker Victor Velasquez.
Defending 2B Northwest champion Friday Harbor is senior-heavy in 2024, including linebacker Victor Velasquez. / Photo by Ally Sandwith

1. Friday Harbor

2. Coupeville

Why Friday Harbor: Defending league champions beat Coupeville twice a year ago, and return bulk of starting senior-heavy unit, including reigning offensive and defensive most valuable player Whiley McCutcheon, who should be big for first-year coach Shawn Kleine.

Published
