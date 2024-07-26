High School

Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 3A league in 2024

In years past, Bellevue has dominated 3A KingCo play, but this fall, Wolverines will play in upper-tier division with 4A heavy hitters

Bellevue's Bryce Smith is a game-breaker in Bellevue's Wing-T offense.
The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 3A leagues.

---

3A GREATER SPOKANE LEAGUE

Lineman Lance Airey (66) is one of the few offensive starters returning for Mount Spokane in 2024.
1. Mount Spokane

2. Ridgeline

3. Central Valley

4. Shadle Park

5. University

6. Cheney

Why Mount Spokane: Any one of the top three teams can win the league. The nod goes to the perennial power, which has a good lineman duo in Lance Alrey and Peyton Day to protect new starting QB Ryker Tweedy.

---

3A GREATER ST. HELENS LEAGUE

Evergreen of Vancouver has 11 returners on both sides of the ball, including seven on defense heading into 2024.
1. Evergreen of Vancouver

2. Mountain View

3. Kelso

4. Prairie

5. Shelton

6. Heritage

Why Evergreen of Vancouver: Another league up for grabs among three contenders. On paper, the Plainsmen have the most talent-rich roster - game-breaking speed at every level, led by WR Terrance Saryon.

---

3A KINGCO

Bellevue's Willi Wascher, left, and Demetri Manning, work together for Bellevue High School at the Thurston County Team Camp
1. Bellevue

2. Liberty of Issaquah

3. Highline

4. Mercer Island

5. Inglemoor

6. Sammamish

7. Interlake

Why Bellevue: Wolverines have one of program's best offensive lines in recent memory, a rotation of seven running backs and a do-everything weapon in Ryken Moon, son of NFL quarterback Warren Moon. Loaded for bear.

---

3A METRO

Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024.
(UPPER-TIER MOUNTAIN)

1. Eastside Catholic

2. O'Dea

3. Roosevelt

4. Seattle Prep

5. Rainier Beach

6. Ballard

7. Bishop Blanchet

8. Garfield

(LOWER-TIER SOUND)

1. Lincoln of Seattle (4A)

2. Ingraham

3. Chief Sealth

4. Franklin

5. Lakeside of Seattle

6. West Seatle

7. Nathan Hale

8. Cleveland

Why Eastside Catholic: Even with secondary inexperience, defense is still elite. And transfer Isaac Corey (Hermiston) gives Crusaders a different-level, dual-threat playmaker at quarterback to spark dormant offense.

---

3A MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE

Kennewick's Alex Roberts was an all-4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference tailback in 2023.
1. Kennewick

2. Hermiston

3. Southridge

4. Walla Walla

Why Kennewick: Lions have size and depth across the board on the offensive line, and that should be welcomed news for the running-back duo of Alex Roberts and Canaan Hays, who should see many 100-yard rushing efforts.

---

3A NPSL

Senior Seamus Twohey gives Enumclaw a physical rushing attack as it moves into new league in 3A NSPSL in 2024.
1. Enumclaw

2. Decatur

3. Federal Way

4. Kent-Meridian

5. Auburn Mountainview

6. Beamer

7. Jefferson

8. Kentlake

9. White River

Why Enumclaw: Hornets ruled the 2A SPSL with an iron fist over the past few seasons - and they very well could do the same thing in a new classification, especially with senior Fernando Reyes anchoring physical offensive line.

---

3A PUGET SOUND LEAGUE (NARROWS)

Lincoln's Dre Sio-Fetaui was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023.
1. Lincoln of Tacoma

2. Mount Tahoma

3. Gig Harbor

4. Bellarmine Prep

5. Central Kitsap

6. Silas

Why Lincoln of Tacoma: Both the Abes and Mount Tahoma are loaded with playmakers, but Lincoln comes out on top because of the jump sophomore QB Sione Kaho takes in Year 2 leading the offense.

---

3A PUGET SOUND LEAGUE (NISQUALLY)

Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023.
1. Lakes

2. Peninsula

3. Capital

4. Timberline

5. River Ridge

6. North Thurston

Why Lakes: Perennial playoff team has one of its best offensive and defensive lines in the past decade, and a heat-seeking linebacking duo in junior Ta'u Mareko and sophomore Michael Pulalasi to spring defensive pressure.

---

3A WESCO NORTH

Stanwood has 10 starters returning in 2024 after missing out on playoffs last fall.
1. Stanwood

2. Ferndale

3. Sedro-Woolley

4. Mount Vernon

5. Oak Harbor

6. Marysville Getchell

7. Snohomish

Why Stanwood: After back-to-back trips to the WIAA playoffs, was last fall's no-show in the postseason just a blip? Getting ATH Canyon Bumgarner back from injury is biggest lift for team with lots of returning depth.

---

3A WESCO SOUTH

Monroe will start 10 seniors on offense in 2024, including wide receiver Mason Davis.
1. Monroe

2. Edmonds-Woodway

3. Mountlake Terrace

4. Meadowdale

5. Shorewood

6. Shorecrest

7. Everett

Editor's note: 3A Wesco memmber Lynnwood moved to independent.

Why Monroe: Yes, all-3A Wesco QB Blake Springer graduated. But this senior class has been one of major dirving forces to team's succes over past two seasons. Bearcats will start 10 seniors on offense loaded with big, rangy athletes.

---

