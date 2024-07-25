High School

Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 4A league in 2024

Nobody has dominated a 4A league like Lake Stevens has in the Wesco with 10 consecutive league championships and 59 wins in a row

Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024.
Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 4A leagues.

4A CBBN

Moses Lake's Carter Anderson scores a touchdown at the Thurston County Team Camp at Tumwater.
Moses Lake's Carter Anderson scores a touchdown at the Thurston County Team Camp at Tumwater. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Moses Lake

2. Eastmont

3. Sunnyside

4. Eisenhower

5. Wenatchee

6. West Valley of Yakima

7. Davis of Yakima

Why Moses Lake: Brady Jay. He is in his third season as the starting Air Raid trigger mab, and although the Mavericks graduated a ton of receiving production, team is excited about younger group of talented pass catchers.

4A GREATER SPOKANE LEAGUE

Gonzaga Prep's Jaden Sarto is part of good receiving group heading into 2024 season.
Gonzaga Prep's Jaden Sarto is part of good receiving group heading into 2024 season. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Gonzaga Prep

2. Mead

3. Lewis & Clark

4. Ferris

Why Gonzaga Prep: Defense returns eight starters, led by DT Mario Rivera. And offense has best collection of big-play perimeter playmakers in a while. If Bullpups settle on right guy under center, this could be a dangerous squad.

4A GREATER ST. HELENS

Camas is loaded with returning playmakers in 2024, including RB Beau Harland (14).
Camas is loaded with returning playmakers in 2024, including RB Beau Harland (14). / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

1. Camas

2. Skyview

3. Union

4. Battle Ground

Why Camas: Closer than you might think, but Papermakers get nod because they returning a proven starting quarterback in Jake Davidson, who could be headed to a breakout all-state type of campaign. Defense is deep and elite .

4A KINGCO

As top returning quarterback in 4A KingCo, Eastlake's Landon Renfroe is undisputed leader for Eastlake offense.
As top returning quarterback in 4A KingCo, Eastlake's Landon Renfroe is undisputed leader for Eastlake offense. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Eastlake

2. Woodinvulle

3. Bothell

4. Mount Si

5. Skyline

6. North Creek

7. Issaquah

Why Eastlake: Expectation of deep playoff runs, evidenced by Wolves reaching final four in coach Scott Hare's first season. Although offense graduated a ton of playmakers, senior Landon Renfroe is top quarterback in the league.

4A MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE

Kamiakin's Landon Biglin is one of the top centers in Washington as a 2025 prospect.
Kamiakin's Landon Biglin is one of the top centers in Washington as a 2025 prospect. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Kamiakin

2. Chiawana

3. Richland

4. Hanford

5. Pasco

Why Kamiakin: Richland has offense, Chiawana has defense - but reigning WIAA semifinalists have the best blend of both traits. They also have so many career starts along offensive line, which should greatly benefit QB Trent Woodhouse.

4A NPSL

Kennedy Catholic fullback Indiana Jones was 4A NPSL player of the year in 2023 as a junior.
Kennedy Catholic fullback Indiana Jones was 4A NPSL player of the year in 2023 as a junior. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Kennedy Catholic

2. Auburn Riverside

3. Tahoma

4, Auburn

5. Kentwood

6. Stadium

7. Kentridge

8. Mount Rainier

Why Kennedy Catholic: Lancers will always battle the numbers' game, but their top 10-15 guys are as good as anybody in the classification - including power-packed backfield with QB Devon Forehand and FB Indiana Jones.

4A SPSL NORTH

Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state.
Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Sumner

2. Puyallup

3. Curtis

4. South Kitsap

5. Emerald Ridge

6. Rogers of Puyallup

Why Sumner: In the always-rugged 4A SPSL, Keith Ross' style never changes - pound defenses with the run game and play your own physical brand of defense. Spartans have right mixture of experience and talent to win big again.

4A SPSL SOUTH

With Malachi Durant and Jabez Woods graduated, senior Khris Norris becomes top perimeter threat for Eagles in 2024.
With Malachi Durant and Jabez Woods graduated, senior Khris Norris becomes top perimeter threat for Eagles in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

1. Graham-Kapowsin

2. Yelm

3. Bethel

4. Olympia

5. Spanaway Lake

6. Bonney Lake

Why Graham-Kapowsin: A lot of production walked out the door in June, including graduated all-state QB Daveon Superales. Eagles still expected to have productive passing attack, but might need time to get there.

4A WESCO

Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023.
Jayshon Limar takes a carry for Lake Stevens in WIAA Class 4A championship game victory over Graham Kapowsin in 2023. / Photo by Vince Miller

1. Lake Stevens

2. Glacier Peak

3, Arlington

4. Kamiak

5. Jackson

6. Cascade of Everett

7. Mariner

Why Lake Stevens: Nobody has enjoyed the run of big-school league success as the Vikings - 10 consecutive league titles and 59 Wesco victories in a row. And did you know QB Kolton Matson returns for a final year?

