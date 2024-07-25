Washington high school football: Predicted order of finish for every Class 4A league in 2024
The fall football season in Washington begins in early September, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is SBLive WA's predicted order of finishes for all Class 4A leagues.
---
4A CBBN
1. Moses Lake
2. Eastmont
3. Sunnyside
4. Eisenhower
5. Wenatchee
6. West Valley of Yakima
7. Davis of Yakima
Why Moses Lake: Brady Jay. He is in his third season as the starting Air Raid trigger mab, and although the Mavericks graduated a ton of receiving production, team is excited about younger group of talented pass catchers.
---
4A GREATER SPOKANE LEAGUE
1. Gonzaga Prep
2. Mead
3. Lewis & Clark
4. Ferris
Why Gonzaga Prep: Defense returns eight starters, led by DT Mario Rivera. And offense has best collection of big-play perimeter playmakers in a while. If Bullpups settle on right guy under center, this could be a dangerous squad.
---
4A GREATER ST. HELENS
1. Camas
2. Skyview
3. Union
4. Battle Ground
Why Camas: Closer than you might think, but Papermakers get nod because they returning a proven starting quarterback in Jake Davidson, who could be headed to a breakout all-state type of campaign. Defense is deep and elite .
---
4A KINGCO
1. Eastlake
2. Woodinvulle
3. Bothell
4. Mount Si
5. Skyline
6. North Creek
7. Issaquah
Why Eastlake: Expectation of deep playoff runs, evidenced by Wolves reaching final four in coach Scott Hare's first season. Although offense graduated a ton of playmakers, senior Landon Renfroe is top quarterback in the league.
---
4A MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE
1. Kamiakin
2. Chiawana
3. Richland
4. Hanford
5. Pasco
Why Kamiakin: Richland has offense, Chiawana has defense - but reigning WIAA semifinalists have the best blend of both traits. They also have so many career starts along offensive line, which should greatly benefit QB Trent Woodhouse.
---
4A NPSL
1. Kennedy Catholic
2. Auburn Riverside
3. Tahoma
4, Auburn
5. Kentwood
6. Stadium
7. Kentridge
8. Mount Rainier
Why Kennedy Catholic: Lancers will always battle the numbers' game, but their top 10-15 guys are as good as anybody in the classification - including power-packed backfield with QB Devon Forehand and FB Indiana Jones.
---
4A SPSL NORTH
1. Sumner
2. Puyallup
3. Curtis
4. South Kitsap
5. Emerald Ridge
6. Rogers of Puyallup
Why Sumner: In the always-rugged 4A SPSL, Keith Ross' style never changes - pound defenses with the run game and play your own physical brand of defense. Spartans have right mixture of experience and talent to win big again.
---
4A SPSL SOUTH
1. Graham-Kapowsin
2. Yelm
3. Bethel
4. Olympia
5. Spanaway Lake
6. Bonney Lake
Why Graham-Kapowsin: A lot of production walked out the door in June, including graduated all-state QB Daveon Superales. Eagles still expected to have productive passing attack, but might need time to get there.
---
4A WESCO
1. Lake Stevens
2. Glacier Peak
3, Arlington
4. Kamiak
5. Jackson
6. Cascade of Everett
7. Mariner
Why Lake Stevens: Nobody has enjoyed the run of big-school league success as the Vikings - 10 consecutive league titles and 59 Wesco victories in a row. And did you know QB Kolton Matson returns for a final year?
---