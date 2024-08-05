High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Some of league's breakout performers last fall could be headed to bigger encore campaigns

Todd Milles

Skyline running back Josh Menold led the 4A KingCo in rushing in 2023 with 1,570 yards.
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

As top returning quarterback in 4A KingCo, Eastlake's Landon Renfroe is undisputed leader for Eastlake offense.
4A KINGCO PASSING

Landon Renfroe, Eastlake: Quietly went about his busines - 2,200 passing yards - as junior. More will be asked of him this fall for league favorites.

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,400 yards, 30 touchdowns

4A KINGCO RUSHING

Josh Menold, Skyline: Workhorse (1,570 yards) should have similar role, especially with Spartans breaking in new signal caller (and coach).

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,700 yards, 20 touchdowns

4A KINGCO RECEIVING

Casey Larson, Woodinville: Offensive style limits hims somewhat, but he has Levi Grothen back throwing passes - and he is twitchy.

Projected 2024 statistics: 850 yards, 12 touchdowns

4A KINGCO SACKS

Logan Knaevelsrud, Mount Si: Based on upside and opportunity, senior defensive end could be team's havoc creator as lone returning two-way starter.

Projected 2024 statistics: 13 sacks.

