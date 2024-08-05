Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A KingCo in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
4A KINGCO PASSING
Landon Renfroe, Eastlake: Quietly went about his busines - 2,200 passing yards - as junior. More will be asked of him this fall for league favorites.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,400 yards, 30 touchdowns
4A KINGCO RUSHING
Josh Menold, Skyline: Workhorse (1,570 yards) should have similar role, especially with Spartans breaking in new signal caller (and coach).
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,700 yards, 20 touchdowns
4A KINGCO RECEIVING
Casey Larson, Woodinville: Offensive style limits hims somewhat, but he has Levi Grothen back throwing passes - and he is twitchy.
Projected 2024 statistics: 850 yards, 12 touchdowns
4A KINGCO SACKS
Logan Knaevelsrud, Mount Si: Based on upside and opportunity, senior defensive end could be team's havoc creator as lone returning two-way starter.
Projected 2024 statistics: 13 sacks.
