High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A PSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

League features one of the up-and-coming quarterbacks in the state in Sione Kaho, of Lincoln of Tacoma

Lauren Smith

Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023.
Lakes' Tau Mareko was an all-3A PCL linebacker in 2023. / Photo by Todd Milles

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Puget Sound League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Gig Harbor wide receiver DJ Darling is ready for breakout season in 2024.
Gig Harbor wide receiver DJ Darling is ready for breakout season in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

3A PSL PASSING

Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma: Earned 3A PCL first-team quarterback honors after passing for 2,300-plus yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman, and enters season with four D1 offers..

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,900 yards, 26 touchdowns

---

3A PSL RUSHING

Felix Diaz, Mount Tahoma: 3A PCL first-team linebacker as sophomore gave folks glimpse of rushing ability when he totaled nearly 180 yards in lone replacement start last fall.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 18 touchdowns

---

3A PSL RECEIVING

DJ Darling, Gig Harbor: Exciting big-play prospect has D1 pedigree, and was Tides' leader in receiving and all-purpose yards last season as a sophomore.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns

---

3A PSL SACKS

Ta'u Mareko, Lakes: League is full of D1 linebacker prospects, and this 3A PCL first-teamer led Lakes in tackles and sacks last fall as a sophomore.

Projected 2024 statistics: 12 sacks.

---

Published |Modified
Lauren Smith

LAUREN SMITH

Home/Washington