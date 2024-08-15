Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 3A PSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 3A Puget Sound League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
3A PSL PASSING
Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma: Earned 3A PCL first-team quarterback honors after passing for 2,300-plus yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman, and enters season with four D1 offers..
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,900 yards, 26 touchdowns
---
3A PSL RUSHING
Felix Diaz, Mount Tahoma: 3A PCL first-team linebacker as sophomore gave folks glimpse of rushing ability when he totaled nearly 180 yards in lone replacement start last fall.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,250 yards, 18 touchdowns
---
3A PSL RECEIVING
DJ Darling, Gig Harbor: Exciting big-play prospect has D1 pedigree, and was Tides' leader in receiving and all-purpose yards last season as a sophomore.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns
---
3A PSL SACKS
Ta'u Mareko, Lakes: League is full of D1 linebacker prospects, and this 3A PCL first-teamer led Lakes in tackles and sacks last fall as a sophomore.
Projected 2024 statistics: 12 sacks.
---