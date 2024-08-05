High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A GSHL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Camas should be one of the most productive Class 4A programs in the state on both sides of the ball

Luke Webb of Camas
Luke Webb of Camas / Photo by Dan Brood

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A GSHL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

Skyview wide receiver Gavin Packer lines up to face Camas in fall of 2023. He is a Boise State commit.
Skyview wide receiver Gavin Packer lines up to face Camas in fall of 2023. He is a Boise State commit. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

4A GSHL PASSING

Jake Davidson, Camas: League's returning all-league first teamer expected to take huge jump in numbers as senior, and has deep crew to involve.

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,800 yards, 36 touchdowns.

4A GSHL RUSHING

Beau Harlan, Camas: Leader of what should be productive pack of ball carriers could see carries limited, but big plays skyrocket

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 13 touchdowns.

4A GSHL RECEIVING

Gavin Packer, Skyview: Two-time all-state performer's skill and production not in question, but he needs new QB James Poindexter to be on point.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns.

4A GSHL SACKS

Luke Webb, Camas: Combination on non-stop motor and Adonis-like strength will make him virtually impossible to block off edge.

Projected 2024 statistics: 24 sacks.

