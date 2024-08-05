Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A GSHL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A GSHL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
---
4A GSHL PASSING
Jake Davidson, Camas: League's returning all-league first teamer expected to take huge jump in numbers as senior, and has deep crew to involve.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,800 yards, 36 touchdowns.
---
4A GSHL RUSHING
Beau Harlan, Camas: Leader of what should be productive pack of ball carriers could see carries limited, but big plays skyrocket
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,200 yards, 13 touchdowns.
---
4A GSHL RECEIVING
Gavin Packer, Skyview: Two-time all-state performer's skill and production not in question, but he needs new QB James Poindexter to be on point.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns.
---
4A GSHL SACKS
Luke Webb, Camas: Combination on non-stop motor and Adonis-like strength will make him virtually impossible to block off edge.
Projected 2024 statistics: 24 sacks.
---