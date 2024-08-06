High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A GSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

It figures to be a two-horse race at this level in Spokane between perennial power Gonzaga Prep and return-to-4A Mead

Todd Milles

Isaiah Docken, left, is arguably the most dangerous perimeter playmaker in the 4A GSL this fall.
Isaiah Docken, left, is arguably the most dangerous perimeter playmaker in the 4A GSL this fall. / Photo by Lane Mathews

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A Greater Spokane League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

A college safety prospect, JJ Leman is expected to take majority of snaps at quarterback, too, in 2024.
A college safety prospect, JJ Leman is expected to take majority of snaps at quarterback, too, in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Mead athletics

4A GSL PASSING

Jaeland "JJ" Leman, Mead: Was starter a year ago until a shoulder injury sidelined him. Will cede some snaps to Landon Thomas, but his big arm should play favorably.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,400 yards, 14 touchdowns

---

4A GSL RUSHING

Nate Moinette, Gonzaga Prep: Bullpups will share triple-option carries, but senior has proven he can carry workhorse tag as 1,000-yard rusher.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 12 touchdowns

---

4A GSL RECEIVING

Isaiah Docken, Gonzaga Prep: League might not have a 500-yard pass catcher, but on talent alone, Docken is highest-upside performer if Bullpups pass more.

Projected 2024 statistics: 650 yards, nine touchdowns

---

4A GSL SACKS

Cooper Daines, Mead: At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, could be the GSL's next great pass rusher off the edge. Already getting D1 interest.

Projected 2024 statistics: 11 sacks.

---

