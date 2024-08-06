Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A GSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A Greater Spokane League in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
4A GSL PASSING
Jaeland "JJ" Leman, Mead: Was starter a year ago until a shoulder injury sidelined him. Will cede some snaps to Landon Thomas, but his big arm should play favorably.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,400 yards, 14 touchdowns
4A GSL RUSHING
Nate Moinette, Gonzaga Prep: Bullpups will share triple-option carries, but senior has proven he can carry workhorse tag as 1,000-yard rusher.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,100 yards, 12 touchdowns
4A GSL RECEIVING
Isaiah Docken, Gonzaga Prep: League might not have a 500-yard pass catcher, but on talent alone, Docken is highest-upside performer if Bullpups pass more.
Projected 2024 statistics: 650 yards, nine touchdowns
4A GSL SACKS
Cooper Daines, Mead: At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, could be the GSL's next great pass rusher off the edge. Already getting D1 interest.
Projected 2024 statistics: 11 sacks.
