High School

Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Kennedy Catholic is the heavy favorite to defending its league championship, and has plenty of senior and junior playmakers on board

Todd Milles

Much of Auburn's passing game will feature junior Christian Titialii in 2024.
Much of Auburn's passing game will feature junior Christian Titialii in 2024. / Photo by Vince Miller

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Kennedy Catholic's Devon Forehand is about to be Kennedy Catholic's rare four-year starting quarterback in 2024.
Kennedy Catholic's Devon Forehand is about to be Kennedy Catholic's rare four-year starting quarterback in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

4A NPSL PASSING

Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic: Yes, fourth-.year starter will bounce between 'Air Raid' and Wingt-T' formations, but he will get chances to show off big arm.

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,100 yards, 28 touchdowns

---

4A NPSL RUSHING

Indiana Jones, Kennedy Catholic: Reigning league MVP rushed for 1,138 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023, and will at least match those totals as a senior.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,300 yards, 24 touchdowns

---

4A NPSL RECEIVING

Christian Titialii, Auburn: Aaron Chantler's spread offense will feed its alpha - in this case, Titialii - 20 touches per game. Strong, shifty performer ready for breakout.

Projected 2024 statistics: 950 yards, 13 touchdowns

---

4A NPSL SACKS

Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic: Consensus top defensive lineman in state had 14 sacks a year ago as a sophomore. Total should increase by a lot.

Projected 2024 statistics: 22 sacks.

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington