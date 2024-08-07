Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A NPSL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
4A NPSL PASSING
Devon Forehand, Kennedy Catholic: Yes, fourth-.year starter will bounce between 'Air Raid' and Wingt-T' formations, but he will get chances to show off big arm.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,100 yards, 28 touchdowns
4A NPSL RUSHING
Indiana Jones, Kennedy Catholic: Reigning league MVP rushed for 1,138 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023, and will at least match those totals as a senior.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,300 yards, 24 touchdowns
4A NPSL RECEIVING
Christian Titialii, Auburn: Aaron Chantler's spread offense will feed its alpha - in this case, Titialii - 20 touches per game. Strong, shifty performer ready for breakout.
Projected 2024 statistics: 950 yards, 13 touchdowns
4A NPSL SACKS
Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic: Consensus top defensive lineman in state had 14 sacks a year ago as a sophomore. Total should increase by a lot.
Projected 2024 statistics: 22 sacks.
