Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A SPSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?

Cast of senior all-league signal callers graduated last spring, clearing way for new opportunity for younger playmakers

Todd Milles

Parker Mady was the 4A SPSL's top all purpose performer in 2023 at wide receiver and kick returner for Curtis.
Photo by Todd Milles

The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A SPSL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.

Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:

---

Bethel linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, the Northwest's top 2025 prospect, competes at the PLU 11v11 Passing Tournament.
Photo by Todd Milles

4A SPSL PASSING

AJ Tuivaiave, Graham-Kapowsin: By all accounts, shouldn't take long for this stout (6-3, 205), strong-armed ninth grader to evolve as league's next great quarterback.

Projected 2024 statistics: 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns

---

4A SPSL RUSHING

Steele Isaacs, Sumner: Was 1,000-yard rusher as a backup to Matthew Spurbeck (1,090 yards, 12 TDs) last fall, and Spartans love to tenderize defenses with power run game.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,450 yards, 19 touchdowns

---

4A SPSL RECEIVING

Parker Mady, Curtis: He's heady. He's twitchy. He's brash. And he's productive (975 yards, 13 TDs in 2023). Viks will move him all over formation to make sure he gets open looks.

Projected 2024 statistics: 1,150 yards, 14 touchdowns

---

4A SPSL SACKS

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel: Top 2025 recruit loves backfield hunting, and he'll make a few splash blitz plays - including sacks - per game at linebacker for defense that will need it.

Projected 2024 statistics: 14.5 sacks.

---

Published
