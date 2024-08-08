Washington high school football predictions: Who will lead 4A SPSL in passing, rushing, receiving, sacks?
The 2024 fall football season in Washington is nearly a month away from kickoff, and it's time to lay out the landscape - who is going to lead the 4A SPSL in passing, rushing, receiving on offense, and quarterback sacks on defense.
Training camp for high school teams opens Aug. 21:
4A SPSL PASSING
AJ Tuivaiave, Graham-Kapowsin: By all accounts, shouldn't take long for this stout (6-3, 205), strong-armed ninth grader to evolve as league's next great quarterback.
Projected 2024 statistics: 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns
4A SPSL RUSHING
Steele Isaacs, Sumner: Was 1,000-yard rusher as a backup to Matthew Spurbeck (1,090 yards, 12 TDs) last fall, and Spartans love to tenderize defenses with power run game.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,450 yards, 19 touchdowns
4A SPSL RECEIVING
Parker Mady, Curtis: He's heady. He's twitchy. He's brash. And he's productive (975 yards, 13 TDs in 2023). Viks will move him all over formation to make sure he gets open looks.
Projected 2024 statistics: 1,150 yards, 14 touchdowns
4A SPSL SACKS
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel: Top 2025 recruit loves backfield hunting, and he'll make a few splash blitz plays - including sacks - per game at linebacker for defense that will need it.
Projected 2024 statistics: 14.5 sacks.
