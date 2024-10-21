Washington high school football rankings (10/21/2024)
Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.
Here are the Week 8 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 14) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (7-0)
2. Sumner (6-1)
3. Kennedy Catholic (7-0)
4. Gonzaga Prep (7-0)
5. Lake Stevens (5-2)
6. Graham-Kapowsin (5-2)
7. Chiawana (6-1)
8. Eastlake (4-3)
9. Mead (7-0)
10. Yelm (6-1)
Others: Glacier Peak (6-1), 6Arlington (6-1), Skyview (5-2), Moses Lake (6-1), Richland (5-2), Emerald Ridge (5-2).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (6-0)
2. O'Dea (7-0)
3. Eastside Catholic (6-1)
4. Roosevelt (5-2)
5. Lakes (7-0)
6. Kennewick (6-1)
7. Monroe (6-1)
8. Lincoln of Tacoma (5-2)
9. Decatur (7-0)
10. Enumclaw (6-1)
Others: Evergreen of Vancouver (6-1), Central Valley (5-2), Mercer Island (7-0), Oak Harbor (6-1), Sedro-Woolley (6-1), Federal Way (5-2).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (7-0)
2. Anacortes (6-1)
3. Lynden (6-1)
4. Archbishop Murphy (6-1)
5. W.F. West (7-0)
6. West Valley of Spokane (7-0)
7. Ridgefield (7-0)
8. Franklin Pierce (7-0)
9. Sehome (5-2)
10. Othello (6-1)
Others: Orting (6-1), East Valley of Yakima (5-2), Squalicum (4-3), Prosser (4-3), North Kitsap (4-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (7-0)
2. Seton Catholic (7-0)
3. La Center (7-0)
4. Cashmere (6-1)
5. Life Christian Academy (6-0)
6. Nooksack Valley (6-1)
7. Kalama (6-1)
8. Meridian (5-2)
9. Zillah (5-2)
10. Lynden Christian (4-3)
Others: Mount Baker (4-3), Cascade Christian (5-2), Castle Rock (5-2), Blaine (5-2), King's Way Christian (4-3).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (7-0)
2. Toledo (7-0)
3. Napavine (5-2)
4. Onalaska (6-1)
5. Liberty Bell (5-1)
6. Asotin (7-0)
7. Freeman (6-1)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (5-1)
9. La Salle (7-0)
10. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-2)
Others: Tri-Cities Prep (5-2), Goldendale (4-2), Adna (4-3), Columbia of Burbank (3-4).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (7-0)
2. Liberty Christian (7-0)
3. Naselle (7-0)
4. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (6-1)
5. Neah Bay (7-1)
6. DeSales (7-0)
7. Pomeroy (7-0)
8. Quilcene (6-1)
9. Tulalip Heritage (7-0)
10. Garfield-Palouse (3-4)
Others: Odessa (5-1), Entiat (7-0), Inchelium (5-2), Wellpinit (5-2)
---