Washington high school football rankings (11/4/2024)
Every Monday during the 2024 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.
Here are the Week 10 class-by-class rankings (Nov. 4) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (9-0)
2. Sumner (8-1)
3. Kennedy Catholic (9-0)
4. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)
5. Chiawana (8-1)
6. Glacier Peak (8-1)
7. Mead (8-1)
8. Lake Stevens (6-3)
9. Moses Lake (8-1)
10. Skyview (6-3)
Others: Graham-Kapowsin (6-3), Bothell (4-4), Yelm (7-2), Richland (6-3), Eastlake (4-4), Emerald Ridge (6-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (8-0)
2. O'Dea (8-0)
3. Eastside Catholic (7-1)
4. Roosevelt (5-3)
5. Lincoln of Tacoma (7-2)
6. Decatur (9-0)
7. Monroe (8-1)
8. Lakes (8-1)
9. Kennewick (7-2)
10. Enumclaw (8-1)
Others: Evergreen of Vancouver (8-1), Oak Harbor (7-2), Central Valley (6-3), Mercer Island (9-0), Federal Way (7-2), Seattle Prep (5-3).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (9-0)
2. Anacortes (8-1)
3. Lynden (8-1)
4. Archbishop Murphy (7-1)
5. West Valley of Spokane (9-0)
6. Franklin Pierce (9-0)
7. W.F. West (8-1)
8. Othello (8-1)
9. Orting (8-1)
10. Sehome (6-3)
Others: East Valley of Yakima (7-2), Ridgefield (8-1), Prosser (6-3), North Kitsap (5-4), Bainbridge (7-2).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (9-0)
2. Seton Catholic (9-0)
3. La Center (8-1)
4. Cashmere (8-1)
5. Life Christian Academy (7-1)
6. Nooksack Valley (7-2)
7. Zillah (7-2)
8. Montesano (6-3)
9. Lynden Christian (5-4)
10. Cascade Christian (6-3)
Others: King's Way Christian (6-3), King's (6-3), Mount Baker (5-4), Rochester (5-4), Omak (5-4).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (9-0)
2. Napavine (7-2)
3. Onalaska (9-1)
4. Liberty Bell (7-1)
5. Asotin (9-0)
6. Toledo (8-1)
7. Freeman (8-1)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (7-2)
9. Goldendale (6-2)
10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (6-2)
Others: La Salle (8-1), Adna (6-3), Rainier (6-3), Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (5-4).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (9-0)
2. Liberty Christian (9-0)
3. Naselle (9-0)
4. Neah Bay (9-1)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-2)
6. Pomeroy (8-1)
7. DeSales (8-1)
8. Quilcene (8-1)
9. Garfield-Palouse (4-5)
Others: Odessa (6-2), Entiat (8-0), Inchelium (7-2), Tulalip Heritage (7-2), Wahkiakum (7-3).
---