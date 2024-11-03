High School

Washington high school football state play-in matchups for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, Week 10

Top-ranked 4A Camas will open with round-of-32 matchup against 4A NPSL's Stadium

Todd Milles

Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024.
Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

Selection committees in Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A met Sunday morning to determine Week 10 state play-in (round of 32; round of 24 in 1A) matchups:

---

CLASS 4A

Stadium at Camas

Auburn at Sumner

Sunnyside at Chiawana

Mount Si at Kennedy Catholic

Woodinville at Gonzaga Prep

North Creek at Arlington

Tahoma at Lake Stevens

Kamiakin-Lewis & Clark winner at Moses Lake

Juanita at Skyview

Jackson at Graham-Kapowsin

Curtis at Glacier Peak

Olympia at Bothell

Eastmont at Mead

Richland at Yelm

Puyallup at Eastlake

Skyline at Emerald Ridge

---

CLASS 3A

Shorecrest at Bellevue

Liberty of Issaquah at O'Dea

Mountlake Terrace at Eastside Catholic

Bishop Blanchet at Decatur

White River at Lakes

Capital at Roosevelt

Rainier Beach at Lincoln of Tacoma

Peninsula at Kennewick

Southridge at Enumclaw

Bellarmine Prep at Monroe

Stanwood at Evergreen of Vancouver

Mount Spokane at Mount Tahoma

Ferndale at Federal Way

Sedro-Woolley at Central Valley

Seattle Prep at Oak Harbor

Mercer Island at Kelso

---

CLASS 2A

Renton at Tumwater

Foster at Anacortes

Nathan Hale at Lynden

Aberdeen-Columbia River winner at Franklin Pierce

Bremerton-Washington winner at Archbishop Murphy

Mark Morris at West Valley of Spokane

Sequim at W.F. West

Toppenish at Orting

Chief Sealth at Sehome

Rogers of Spokane at Othello

Washougal at Olympic

Cedarcrest at Woodland

Steilacoom at Prosser

Fife at Ridgefield

East Valley of Yakima at North Kitsap

Bainbridge at Clarkston

---

CLASS 1A

Klahowya at Royal

College Place-Chelan winner at Seton Catholic

Elma at La Center

Granite Falls at Cashmere

Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls at Nooksack Valley

Rochester at Life Christian Academy

Colville at Montesano

Castle Rock at Cascade Christian

King's Way Christian at Lynden Christian

Kalama at King's

Connell at Omak

Blaine-Meridian-Mount Baker winner at Zillah

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington