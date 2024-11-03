Washington high school football state play-in matchups for 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, Week 10
Selection committees in Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A met Sunday morning to determine Week 10 state play-in (round of 32; round of 24 in 1A) matchups:
---
CLASS 4A
Stadium at Camas
Auburn at Sumner
Sunnyside at Chiawana
Mount Si at Kennedy Catholic
Woodinville at Gonzaga Prep
North Creek at Arlington
Tahoma at Lake Stevens
Kamiakin-Lewis & Clark winner at Moses Lake
Juanita at Skyview
Jackson at Graham-Kapowsin
Curtis at Glacier Peak
Olympia at Bothell
Eastmont at Mead
Richland at Yelm
Puyallup at Eastlake
Skyline at Emerald Ridge
---
CLASS 3A
Shorecrest at Bellevue
Liberty of Issaquah at O'Dea
Mountlake Terrace at Eastside Catholic
Bishop Blanchet at Decatur
White River at Lakes
Capital at Roosevelt
Rainier Beach at Lincoln of Tacoma
Peninsula at Kennewick
Southridge at Enumclaw
Bellarmine Prep at Monroe
Stanwood at Evergreen of Vancouver
Mount Spokane at Mount Tahoma
Ferndale at Federal Way
Sedro-Woolley at Central Valley
Seattle Prep at Oak Harbor
Mercer Island at Kelso
---
CLASS 2A
Renton at Tumwater
Foster at Anacortes
Nathan Hale at Lynden
Aberdeen-Columbia River winner at Franklin Pierce
Bremerton-Washington winner at Archbishop Murphy
Mark Morris at West Valley of Spokane
Sequim at W.F. West
Toppenish at Orting
Chief Sealth at Sehome
Rogers of Spokane at Othello
Washougal at Olympic
Cedarcrest at Woodland
Steilacoom at Prosser
Fife at Ridgefield
East Valley of Yakima at North Kitsap
Bainbridge at Clarkston
---
CLASS 1A
Klahowya at Royal
College Place-Chelan winner at Seton Catholic
Elma at La Center
Granite Falls at Cashmere
Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls at Nooksack Valley
Rochester at Life Christian Academy
Colville at Montesano
Castle Rock at Cascade Christian
King's Way Christian at Lynden Christian
Kalama at King's
Connell at Omak
Blaine-Meridian-Mount Baker winner at Zillah
---