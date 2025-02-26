Washington high school girls basketball Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge: Make your regional-round predictions
WIAA girls playoff basketball officially tips off in Washington later this week, starting Friday (Feb. 29) at approved regionals sites throughout the state.
Brackets have been released, and with that comes the chance to play the High School on SI Playoff Pick 'Em Challenge.
Here are all the Class 4A and 3A matchups in the regional round of the Washington high school girls basketball playoffs, with Todd Milles' predicted winners and links to make your pick.
Regional-round 4A matchups, predicted winners (all games Feb. 28-March 1)
Davis vs. Sumner: Davis (Make your pick)
Lake Washington vs. Camas: Lake Washington (Make your pick)
Chiawana vs. Auburn: Chiawana (Make your pick)
Woodinville vs. Union: Union (Make your pick)
Mead vs. Eastmont: Mead (Make your pick)
Issaquah vs. Lake Stevens: Issaquah (Make your pick)
Redmond vs. Kennedy: Redmond (Make your pick)
Emerald Ridge vs. Glacier Peak: Emerald Ridge (Make your pick)
Regional-round 3A matchups, predicted winners (all games Feb. 28-March 1)
Central Valley vs. Meadowdale: Central Valley (Make your pick)
North Thurston vs. Kennewick: North Thurston (Make your pick)
White River vs. Lakeside: Lakeside (Make your pick)
Stanwood vs. Seattle Prep: Seattle Prep (Make your pick)
Ridgeline vs. Bellevue: Ridgeline (Make your pick)
River Ridge vs. Roosevelt: Roosevelt (Make your pick)
Mountain View vs. Garfield: Garfield (Make your pick)
Eastside Catholic vs. Bellarmine Prep: Eastside Catholic (Make your pick)
Other classifications
To play the Pick 'Em Challenge in other classifications, follow the links from our Washington bracket home page.
