Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/17/2025)

With its run to a title in the 3A Metro League tournament, Eastside Catholic jumps into top10 at No. 7

Amy Nduka and Eastside Catholic rallied past Garfield to win 3A Metro girls tournament title.
It is six days before selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, and here is SBLIve WA's 10th run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (19-2)

2. Chiawana (21-1)

3. Lake Washington (20-4)

4. Union (19-2)

5. Woodinville (21-3)

6. Mead (15-6)

7. Camas (17-5)

8. Sumner (20-4)

9. Tahoma (19-4)

10. Kamiakin (17-5)

Others: Auburn (17-6), Issaquah (16-10), Redmond (21-2), Emerald Ridge (18-6).

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (21-0)

2. North Thurston (24-1)

3. Lakeside of Seattle (20-3)

4. White River (21-2)

5. Ridgeline (18-3)

6. Roosevelt (16-7)

7. Eastside Catholic (13-10)

8. Garfield (12-7)

9. Stanwood (18-4)

10. Liberty of Issaquah (16-6)

Others: Seattle Prep (17-7), Snohomish (15-6), Bellevue (18-5), Kennewick (16-5)

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (22-0)

2. Ellensburg (22-0)

3. Deer Park (20-0)

4. Archbishop Murphy (20-1)

5. W.F. West (21-1)

6. Prosser (19-3)

7. Clarkston (17-4)

8. Burlington-Edison (20-4)

9. Columbia River (19-2)

10. Selah (16-7)

Others: Woodland (16-4), Bainbridge (17-4), Toppenish (13-10), Eatonville (19-3).

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (18-3)

2. Bellevue Christian (19-2)

3. King's (15-7)

4. Zillah (19-3)

5. Annie Wright (17-4)

6. Cashmere (16-6)

7. Naches Valley (18-5)

8. Nooksack Valley (14-8)

9. Montesano (16-6)

10. Seton Catholic (16-6)

Others: Meridian (15-7), King's Way Christian (15-4), Cedar Park Christian (13-4), Wapato (12-9).

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (20-1)

2. Rainier (18-3)

3. Reardan (19-2)

4. Brewster (19-4)

5. Napavine (17-5)

6. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-4)

7. Mount Vernon Christian (18-3)

8. Davenport (19-3)

9. Mabton (21-4)

10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-3)

Others: Columbia of Burbank (17-6), Freeman (17-4), Raymond-South Bend (14-5), Onalaska (16-7).

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (17-1)

2. Garfield-Palouse (20-2)

3. Waterville-Mansfield (19-3)

4. Wellpinit (21-1)

5. Pateros (18-4)

6. Inchelium (18-2)

7. Yakama Tribal (18-3)

8. Oakesdale (17-5)

9. Lummi (20-3)

10. Sunnyside Christian (18-5)

Others: Pe Ell (19-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-5), Crosspoint (15-6), Taholah (16-5).

---

Published
