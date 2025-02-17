Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/17/2025)
It is six days before selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, and here is SBLIve WA's 10th run of top-10 rankings for each classification this winter:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (19-2)
2. Chiawana (21-1)
3. Lake Washington (20-4)
4. Union (19-2)
5. Woodinville (21-3)
6. Mead (15-6)
7. Camas (17-5)
8. Sumner (20-4)
9. Tahoma (19-4)
10. Kamiakin (17-5)
Others: Auburn (17-6), Issaquah (16-10), Redmond (21-2), Emerald Ridge (18-6).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (21-0)
2. North Thurston (24-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (20-3)
4. White River (21-2)
5. Ridgeline (18-3)
6. Roosevelt (16-7)
7. Eastside Catholic (13-10)
8. Garfield (12-7)
9. Stanwood (18-4)
10. Liberty of Issaquah (16-6)
Others: Seattle Prep (17-7), Snohomish (15-6), Bellevue (18-5), Kennewick (16-5)
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (22-0)
2. Ellensburg (22-0)
3. Deer Park (20-0)
4. Archbishop Murphy (20-1)
5. W.F. West (21-1)
6. Prosser (19-3)
7. Clarkston (17-4)
8. Burlington-Edison (20-4)
9. Columbia River (19-2)
10. Selah (16-7)
Others: Woodland (16-4), Bainbridge (17-4), Toppenish (13-10), Eatonville (19-3).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (19-2)
3. King's (15-7)
4. Zillah (19-3)
5. Annie Wright (17-4)
6. Cashmere (16-6)
7. Naches Valley (18-5)
8. Nooksack Valley (14-8)
9. Montesano (16-6)
10. Seton Catholic (16-6)
Others: Meridian (15-7), King's Way Christian (15-4), Cedar Park Christian (13-4), Wapato (12-9).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (20-1)
2. Rainier (18-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (19-4)
5. Napavine (17-5)
6. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-4)
7. Mount Vernon Christian (18-3)
8. Davenport (19-3)
9. Mabton (21-4)
10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (18-3)
Others: Columbia of Burbank (17-6), Freeman (17-4), Raymond-South Bend (14-5), Onalaska (16-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (17-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (20-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (19-3)
4. Wellpinit (21-1)
5. Pateros (18-4)
6. Inchelium (18-2)
7. Yakama Tribal (18-3)
8. Oakesdale (17-5)
9. Lummi (20-3)
10. Sunnyside Christian (18-5)
Others: Pe Ell (19-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-5), Crosspoint (15-6), Taholah (16-5).
---