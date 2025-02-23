Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/23/2025)
With it being selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, here is SBLIve WA's final set of top-10 girls rankings for each classification:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)
2. Chiawana (22-1)
3. Lake Washington (23-4)
4. Woodinville (23-4)
5. Union (20-3)
6. Camas (19-6)
7. Auburn (19-6)
8. Sumner (222-4)
9. Mead (16-7)
10. Issaquah (19-11)
Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Central Valley (23-0)
2. North Thurston (26-1)
3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)
4. White River (22-3)
5. Seattle Prep (20-7)
6. Ridgeline (20-4)
7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)
8. Kennewick (17-6)
9. Roosevelt (17-9)
10. Stanwood (20-4)
Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Lynden (24-0)
2. Ellensburg (24-0)
3. Deer Park (23-0)
4. W.F. West (23-1)
5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)
6. Prosser (21-4)
7. Columbia River (20-3)
8. Woodland (17-4)
9. Bainbridge (19-5)
10. Eatonville (19-3)
Others: Port Angeles (17-6).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Lynden Christian (18-3)
2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)
3. King's (17-7)
4. Zillah (20-3)
5. Annie Wright (19-5)
6. Seton Catholic (18-6)
7. Cashmere (17-7)
8. Naches Valley (20-5)
9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)
10. Montesano (17-7)
Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna (21-2)
2. Rainier (20-3)
3. Reardan (19-2)
4. Brewster (20-4)
5. Napavine (19-6)
6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)
7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)
8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)
9. Mabton (22-4)
10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)
Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Neah Bay (20-1)
2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)
3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)
4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)
5. Wellpinit (21-2)
6. Pateros (19-5)
7. Inchelium (20-2)
8. Oakesdale (18-5)
9. Lummi (22-4)
10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)
Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).
---