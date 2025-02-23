High School

Washington high school girls basketball rankings (2/23/2025)

By winning 1B District 6 tournament, Yakama Tribal vaults to No. 4 in rankings

Both tournament champion Seattle Prep and Roosevelt made it out of Sea-King District into the Class 3A championships.
With it being selection Sunday for the WIAA tournaments, here is SBLIve WA's final set of top-10 girls rankings for each classification:

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Davis of Yakima (20-2)

2. Chiawana (22-1)

3. Lake Washington (23-4)

4. Woodinville (23-4)

5. Union (20-3)

6. Camas (19-6)

7. Auburn (19-6)

8. Sumner (222-4)

9. Mead (16-7)

10. Issaquah (19-11)

Others: Redmond (22-4), Emerald Ridge (18-7), Kennedy Catholic (18-6), Lake Stevens (16-7).

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Central Valley (23-0)

2. North Thurston (26-1)

3. Lakeside of Seattle (22-4)

4. White River (22-3)

5. Seattle Prep (20-7)

6. Ridgeline (20-4)

7. Eastside Catholic (15-11)

8. Kennewick (17-6)

9. Roosevelt (17-9)

10. Stanwood (20-4)

Others: Bellevue (20-6), Garfield (13-9), Meadowdale (17-6), River Ridge (20-7).

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Lynden (24-0)

2. Ellensburg (24-0)

3. Deer Park (23-0)

4. W.F. West (23-1)

5. Archbishop Murphy (22-2)

6. Prosser (21-4)

7. Columbia River (20-3)

8. Woodland (17-4)

9. Bainbridge (19-5)

10. Eatonville (19-3)

Others: Port Angeles (17-6).

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Lynden Christian (18-3)

2. Bellevue Christian (21-2)

3. King's (17-7)

4. Zillah (20-3)

5. Annie Wright (19-5)

6. Seton Catholic (18-6)

7. Cashmere (17-7)

8. Naches Valley (20-5)

9. Nooksack Valley (16-8)

10. Montesano (17-7)

Others: Wapato (14-10), Cedar Park Christian (15-7), King's Way Christian (16-5).

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna (21-2)

2. Rainier (20-3)

3. Reardan (19-2)

4. Brewster (20-4)

5. Napavine (19-6)

6. Mount Vernon Christian (19-3)

7. Cle Elum-Roslyn (18-5)

8. Northwest Christian of Colbert (19-4)

9. Mabton (22-4)

10. Columbia of Burbank (17-7)

Others: Liberty of Spangle (19-7).

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Neah Bay (20-1)

2. Garfield-Palouse (21-2)

3. Waterville-Mansfield (20-3)

4. Yakama Tribal (19-3)

5. Wellpinit (21-2)

6. Pateros (19-5)

7. Inchelium (20-2)

8. Oakesdale (18-5)

9. Lummi (22-4)

10. Sunnyside Christian (19-5)

Others: Pe Ell (21-0), Wilbur-Creston-Keller (14-6), Crosspoint (17-7), Taholah (17-6).

