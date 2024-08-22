Washington high school preseason football rankings for Class 1B in 2024
With fall football camp now underway in the state of Washington, SBLive WA is releasing its preseason top-10 rankings for each WIAA classification.
Rankings were compiled through conversations with coaches and media throughout the state,
Here is the first installment of rankings for Class 1B::
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. NEAH BAY
Are the Red Devils back to being eight-man kings with Liberty Bell gone? Power run game with RB Jodell Wimberly and FB Tyler Swan unmatched
2. WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER
Lost three key members from 1B runner-up squad (and OC Jeff Nelson), but option run-game in good hands with QB Kallen Maioho and RB Preston Michel.
3. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Patriots keep knocking on the door (and running into Neah Bay). RB Charlie Branning is one of most exciting players in 1B, and entire defense returns.
4. NASELLE
With classification's top signal caller back in QB Jacob Lindstrom, Comets might pass it more this fall to take advantage of overall team speed.
5. ALMIRA-COULEE-HARTLINE
Next two seasons are Warriors' window to make championships happen, and backfield in loaded with QB Caden Correia and RB Carter Pitts.
6. DARRINGTON
Lost just one senior from first 1B playoff squad last fall, and has dual-threat QB Hunter Anderson entering third season as backfield leader.
7. DESALES
Went through coaching change, lost bulk of experience up front, but bevy of skill-position talent, led by QB Cohen Wood, will keep Irish afloat.
8. CONCRETE
Everything runs through QB Josiah Rider, a 1,000-yard passer and rusher last fall who is a threat to break off a big play at any moment.
9. POMEROY
Physical single-wing attack lost all-state rusher Ollie Severs and a few linemen, but injured RB Kyzer Herres returns, and could make similar impact.
10. QUILCENE
Injury-bitten Rangers return most of starting defense, including one of best linemen in classification in Taylor Boling, who also kicks and punts.
Others: Wellpinit, Garfield-Palouse, Moses Lake Christian, Chief Leschi.
