High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A boys basketball tournament: Quarterfinal recaps, highlights, top performers

Eight round-of-eight games on the east court going on all day at the Tacoma Dome. High School On SI Washington will keep you updated

Todd Milles

Hudson Floyd, 3, and Gonzaga Prep are the top seeds in the Class 4A boys basketball championships.
Hudson Floyd, 3, and Gonzaga Prep are the top seeds in the Class 4A boys basketball championships. / Photo by Lane Mathews

TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 2 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A boys basketball championships.

High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Thursday in quarterfinal round games.

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

Thursday schedule (winners to semifinals)

---

Glacier Peak, Camas: Check back for updates.

Auburn, Gonzaaga Prep: Check back for updates.

Richland, West Valley of Yakima: Check back for updates.

Puyallup, Mount SI: Check back for updates.

---

Thursday schedule

Game 1: 3-seed Glacier Peak (22-3) vs. 5-seed Camas (19-4), 9 a.m.

Game 2: 2-seed Auburn (24-3) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga Prep (23-2), 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 4-seed Richland (24-2) vs. 6-seed West Valley of Yakima (18-5), 12:15 p.m.

Game 4: 8-seed Puyallup (21-7) vs. 7-seed Mount Si (20-7), 2 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

XXXXX, xxx

xx points

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

Lincoln, Edmonds-Woodway: Check back for updates.

Mount Spokane, Bellarmine Prep: Check back for updates.

Bellevue, Garfield: Check back for updates.

Rainier Beach, Seattle Prep: Check back for updates.

---

Thursday schedule (winners to semifinals)

Game 1: 6-seed Lincoln of Tacoma (26-4) vs. 5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (24-2), 3:45 p.m.

Game 2: 2-seed Mount Spokane (18-8) vs. 8-seed Bellarmine Prep (23-7), 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: 4-seed Bellevue (22-6) vs. 3-seed Garfield (19-7), 7:15 p.m.

Game 4: 1-seed Rainier Beach (25-3) vs. 7-seed Seattle Prep (18-10), 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Semifinals Friday are at 3:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

XXXXX, xxx

xx points

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington