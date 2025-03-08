High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A girls basketball tournament: Medal-game recaps, highlights, top performers

Three state-placing games for each classification being held on the west court Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. High School On SI Washington will keep you updated

Todd Milles

Dilynn Johnson and Bellevue girls playing for fourth place on Saturday against Kennewick.
Dilynn Johnson and Bellevue girls playing for fourth place on Saturday against Kennewick. / Photo by Todd Milles

TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 4 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A girls basketball championships.

High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Saturday in medal round games.

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

(1st-2nd) - Central Valley, Lakeside of Seattle: Recap after game.

(3rd-5th) - North Thurston, Garfield: Recap after game.

(4th-6th) - Bellevue, Kennewick: Recap after game.

---

Championship game

1-seed Central Valley (26-0) vs. 6-seed Lakeside of Seattle (25-4), 3 p.m.

Saturday schedule

Fourth/Sixth at 8 a.m. Third/Fifth at 11:15 a.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

(1st-2nd) - Davis of Yakima, Sumner: Recap after game.

(3rd-5th) -Woodinville, Glacier Peak: Recap after game.

(4th-6th) - Chiawana, Auburn: Recap after game.

Championship game

8-seed Sumner (24-4) vs, 1-seed Davis of Yakima (23-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday schedule

Fourth/Sixth at 9:30 a.m. Third/Fifth at 1 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.

---

Published
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

