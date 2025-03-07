Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A girls basketball tournament: Semifinal recaps, highlights, top performers
TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 3 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A girls basketball championships.
High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Friday in semifinal round games.
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
Friday semifinal schedule
19-seed Garfield (17-9) vs 1-seed Central Valley (25-0), 3:45 p.m.
6-seed Lakeside of Seattle (24-4) vs. 2-seed North Thurston (28-1), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday medal-games schedule
Fourth/Sixth at 8 a.m. Third/Fifth at 11:15 a.m. Championship Saturday is at 3 p.m.
TOP PERFORMERS
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
Friday semifinal schedule
4-seed Woodinville (25-4) vs. 8-seed Sumner (23-4), 7:15 p.m.
No. 13-seed Glacier Peak (21-7) vs. 1-seed Davis of Yakima (22-3), 9 p.m.
Saturday medal-games schedule
Fourth/Sixth at 9:30 a.m. Third/Fifth at 1 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 7 p.m.
TOP PERFORMERS
