Washington high school (WIAA) state boys basketball playoff brackets: Seeds and matchups for each classification
The WIAA boys basketball selection committees met Sunday morning to determine the state-playoff brackets for each of the six classifications - Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A, Class 2B and Class 1B:
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Gonzaga Prep vs. 8-seed Puyallup
2-seed Auburn vs. 7-seed Skyview
3-seed Glacier Peak vs. 6-seed West Valley of Yakima
4-seed Richland vs. 5-seed Camas
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Davis of Yakima vs. No. 16 Woodinville
10-seed Olympia vs. No. 15 North Creek
11-seed Kentwood vs. No. 14 Arlington
12-seed Lake Washington vs. No. 13 Emerald Ridge
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Rainier Beach vs. 8-seed Bellarmine Prep
2-seed Mount Spokane vs. 7-seed Seattle Prep
3-seed Garfield vs. 6-seed Lincoln of Tacoma
4-seed Bellevue vs. 5-seed Edmonds-Woodway
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Eastside Catholic vs. No. 16 Central Valley-No. 17 Prairie winner
10-seed Monroe vs. No. 15 Gig Harbor-No. 18 North Central winner
11-seed Auburn Mountainview vs. No. 14 Federal Way-No. 19 Shorewood winner
12-seed Shorecrest vs. No. 13 Liberty-No. 20 Silas winner
---
CLASS 2A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Lynden vs. 8-seed Mark Morris
2-seed R.A. Long vs. 7-seed Foster
3-seed Bremerton vs. 6-seed Lakewood
4-seed West Valley of Spokane vs. 5-seed Selah
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Sequim vs. No. 16 Lindbergh
10-seed Prosser vs. No. 15 Ridgefield
11-seed Columbia River vs. No. 14 Renton
12-seed Franklin Pierce vs. No. 13 Bainbridge
---
CLASS 1A (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Annie Wright vs. 8-seed Bear Creek
2-seed Royal vs. 7-seed Meridian
3-seed Lynden Christian vs. 6-seed Seton Catholic
4-seed Zillah vs. 5-seed King's
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Chelan vs. No. 16 Tenino
10-seed Riverside vs. No. 15 Overlake
11-seed Cashmere vs. No. 14 La Center
12-seed Bellevue Christian vs. No. 13 Fort Vancouver
---
CLASS 2B (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Columbia of Burbank vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert
2-seed Freeman vs. 7-seed Adna
3-seed Reardan vs. 6-seed Toledo
4-seed Colfax vs. 5-seed Lake Roosevelt
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Napavine vs. No. 16 La Conner
10-seed Liberty Bell vs. No. 15 Mount Vernon Christian
11-seed Okanogan vs. No. 14 La Salle
12-seed Tri-Cities Prep vs. No. 13 Rainier
---
CLASS 1B (Bracket)
PROTECTED
1-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. 8-seed Ocosta
2-seed Lummi Nation vs. 7-seed Moses Lake Christian
3-seed Willapa Valley vs. 6-seed Tulalip Heritage
4-seed DeSales vs. 5-seed Neah Bay
LOSER-OUT
9-seed Wellpinit vs. No. 16 Columbia Adventist-No. 17 Sound Christian winner
10-seed Muckleshoot Tribal vs. No. 15 Inchelium-No. 18 Riverside Christian winner
11-seed Wahkiakum vs. No. 14 Summit Classic Christian-No. 19 Wilbur-Creston-Keller winner
12-seed Garfield-Palouse vs. No. 13 Sunnyside Christian-No. 20 Waterville-Mansf winner
---