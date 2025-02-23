High School

Washington high school (WIAA) state boys basketball playoff brackets: Seeds and matchups for each classification

Gonzaga Prep (4A), Rainier Beach (3A), Lynden (2A) all awarded top tournament seeds

Todd Milles

Jackson Mott and Gonzaga Prep won the Class 4A District 6 boys basketball championship over Richland.
Jackson Mott and Gonzaga Prep won the Class 4A District 6 boys basketball championship over Richland. / Photo by Todd Milles

The WIAA boys basketball selection committees met Sunday morning to determine the state-playoff brackets for each of the six classifications - Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A, Class 2B and Class 1B:

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Gonzaga Prep vs. 8-seed Puyallup

2-seed Auburn vs. 7-seed Skyview

3-seed Glacier Peak vs. 6-seed West Valley of Yakima

4-seed Richland vs. 5-seed Camas

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Davis of Yakima vs. No. 16 Woodinville

10-seed Olympia vs. No. 15 North Creek

11-seed Kentwood vs. No. 14 Arlington

12-seed Lake Washington vs. No. 13 Emerald Ridge

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Rainier Beach vs. 8-seed Bellarmine Prep

2-seed Mount Spokane vs. 7-seed Seattle Prep

3-seed Garfield vs. 6-seed Lincoln of Tacoma

4-seed Bellevue vs. 5-seed Edmonds-Woodway

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Eastside Catholic vs. No. 16 Central Valley-No. 17 Prairie winner

10-seed Monroe vs. No. 15 Gig Harbor-No. 18 North Central winner

11-seed Auburn Mountainview vs. No. 14 Federal Way-No. 19 Shorewood winner

12-seed Shorecrest vs. No. 13 Liberty-No. 20 Silas winner

---

CLASS 2A (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Lynden vs. 8-seed Mark Morris

2-seed R.A. Long vs. 7-seed Foster

3-seed Bremerton vs. 6-seed Lakewood

4-seed West Valley of Spokane vs. 5-seed Selah

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Sequim vs. No. 16 Lindbergh

10-seed Prosser vs. No. 15 Ridgefield

11-seed Columbia River vs. No. 14 Renton

12-seed Franklin Pierce vs. No. 13 Bainbridge

---

CLASS 1A (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Annie Wright vs. 8-seed Bear Creek

2-seed Royal vs. 7-seed Meridian

3-seed Lynden Christian vs. 6-seed Seton Catholic

4-seed Zillah vs. 5-seed King's

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Chelan vs. No. 16 Tenino

10-seed Riverside vs. No. 15 Overlake

11-seed Cashmere vs. No. 14 La Center

12-seed Bellevue Christian vs. No. 13 Fort Vancouver

---

CLASS 2B (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Columbia of Burbank vs. 8-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert

2-seed Freeman vs. 7-seed Adna

3-seed Reardan vs. 6-seed Toledo

4-seed Colfax vs. 5-seed Lake Roosevelt

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Napavine vs. No. 16 La Conner

10-seed Liberty Bell vs. No. 15 Mount Vernon Christian

11-seed Okanogan vs. No. 14 La Salle

12-seed Tri-Cities Prep vs. No. 13 Rainier

---

CLASS 1B (Bracket)

PROTECTED

1-seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. 8-seed Ocosta

2-seed Lummi Nation vs. 7-seed Moses Lake Christian

3-seed Willapa Valley vs. 6-seed Tulalip Heritage

4-seed DeSales vs. 5-seed Neah Bay

LOSER-OUT

9-seed Wellpinit vs. No. 16 Columbia Adventist-No. 17 Sound Christian winner

10-seed Muckleshoot Tribal vs. No. 15 Inchelium-No. 18 Riverside Christian winner

11-seed Wahkiakum vs. No. 14 Summit Classic Christian-No. 19 Wilbur-Creston-Keller winner

12-seed Garfield-Palouse vs. No. 13 Sunnyside Christian-No. 20 Waterville-Mansf winner

---

