High School

Washington high school (WIAA) state football quarterfinal matchups, times and sites

Most of round-of-8 games will be held Saturday throughout the state

Todd Milles

Dual threat QB Beau Oaksmith was voted a 3A Metro first teamer as a junior in 2023.
Dual threat QB Beau Oaksmith was voted a 3A Metro first teamer as a junior in 2023. / Photo by Lane Mathews

Here are the updated WIAA quarterfinal matchups - with dates, sites and game times:

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

Arlington (10-1) at Camas (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium

Skyview (8-3) at Sumner (10-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium

Lake Stevens (9-2) at Chiawana (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

Gonzaga Prep (11-0) at Kennedy Catholic (11-0), TBD, Highline Stadium, Burien

---

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

Kennewick (9-2) at Bellevue (10-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue HS

Mount Tahoma (7-4) at O’Dea (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Lincoln of Tacoma (9-2) at Eastside Catholic (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Roosevelt (7-3) at Seattle Prep (7-3), 5 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

---

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

Sehome (8-3) at Tumwater (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Tumwater District Stadium

West Valley of Spokane (11-0) at Anacortes (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

W.F. West (10-1) at Franklin Pierce (11-0), TBD, Franklin Pierce District Stadium, Parkland

Archbishop Murphy (9-1) at Lynden (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Ferndale HS

---

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

Lynden Christian (8-3) at Royal (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Royal City

Life Christian Academy (9-1) at Seton Catholic (11-0), TBD Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas

Montesano (8-3) at La Center (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland HS

Nooksack Valley (9-2) at Cashmere (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee

---

CLASS 2B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

Tri-Cities Prep (9-2) at Okanogan, 3 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee

La Salle (10-1) at Asotin (11-0), TBD

Adna (8-3) at Napavine (9-2), TBD Tiger Stadium, Centralia

Freeman (10-1) at Onalaska (10-1), noon Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia

---

CLASS 1B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

DeSales (10-1) at Liberty Christian (11-0), TBD

Garfield-Palouse (6-5) at Wilbur-Creston-Keller (11-0), TBD, Lions Field, Moses Lake

Pomeroy (10-1) at Naselle (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, South Bend HS

Neah Bay (11-1) at Almira-Coulee-Hartline (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington