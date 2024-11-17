Washington high school (WIAA) state football quarterfinal matchups, times and sites
Here are the updated WIAA quarterfinal matchups - with dates, sites and game times:
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Arlington (10-1) at Camas (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium
Skyview (8-3) at Sumner (10-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium
Lake Stevens (9-2) at Chiawana (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco
Gonzaga Prep (11-0) at Kennedy Catholic (11-0), TBD, Highline Stadium, Burien
---
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Kennewick (9-2) at Bellevue (10-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue HS
Mount Tahoma (7-4) at O’Dea (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Lincoln of Tacoma (9-2) at Eastside Catholic (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Roosevelt (7-3) at Seattle Prep (7-3), 5 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
---
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Sehome (8-3) at Tumwater (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Tumwater District Stadium
West Valley of Spokane (11-0) at Anacortes (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
W.F. West (10-1) at Franklin Pierce (11-0), TBD, Franklin Pierce District Stadium, Parkland
Archbishop Murphy (9-1) at Lynden (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Ferndale HS
---
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Lynden Christian (8-3) at Royal (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Royal City
Life Christian Academy (9-1) at Seton Catholic (11-0), TBD Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas
Montesano (8-3) at La Center (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland HS
Nooksack Valley (9-2) at Cashmere (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee
---
CLASS 2B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Tri-Cities Prep (9-2) at Okanogan, 3 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee
La Salle (10-1) at Asotin (11-0), TBD
Adna (8-3) at Napavine (9-2), TBD Tiger Stadium, Centralia
Freeman (10-1) at Onalaska (10-1), noon Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia
---
CLASS 1B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
DeSales (10-1) at Liberty Christian (11-0), TBD
Garfield-Palouse (6-5) at Wilbur-Creston-Keller (11-0), TBD, Lions Field, Moses Lake
Pomeroy (10-1) at Naselle (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, South Bend HS
Neah Bay (11-1) at Almira-Coulee-Hartline (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
---