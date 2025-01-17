Washington (WIAA) high school boys basketball scores, live updates (1/17/2025)
The Washington high school boys basketball season is at the conclusion of its ninth week, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Friday night:
* CLASS 4A: Second-ranked Glacier Peak has a chance to seize control of the 4A Wesco if it can go to Arlington and sweep the season series. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.
* CLASS 4A/3A: Bellevue has already toppled defending Class 4A champion Mount Si once this season, and has a chance to knock off the Wildcats in their own gym in KingCo play. Game at 8 p.m.
* CLASS 1A: Watch out for Royal boys, who could be in the 1A SCAC driver's seat after Friday if they can take down defending state champion Zillah on its homecourt. Game at 7:15 p.m.
* CLASS 2B: If Tri-Cities Prep wants the race to continue in the 2B EWAC, it better find a way to upend No. 1 Columbia of Burbank in Richland. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
* CLASS 1B: Don't underestimate the intensity from this D1 matchup tonight - top-ranked Lummi traveling to No. 10 and undefeated Tulalip Heritage. Game at 7 p.m.
Keep track of Washington high school boys basketball scores below.
Washington high school boys basketball scores
WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
---
---